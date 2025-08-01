IT System Administrator
2025-08-01
Job Description
IT System Administrator, to Stoneridge in Örebro
Stoneridge Electronics AB in Örebro is now looking for an IT System Administrator.
At Stoneridge, we're revolutionizing the automotive, commercial vehicle, agriculture, and off-highway industries. Our technologies are aligned with industry megatrends and are making vehicles intelligent, safer, and more efficient.
About the job
As an IT administrator, you will work with support and maintenance in our IT environment. In Örebro, there are three people in the IT department who collaborate with and support our production in their complex and integrated IT environment. You will also be part of a global team that ensures that Stoneridge employees are supported through our internal Helpdesk ticketing system.
You will also participate in local and global IT projects, where you will have the opportunity to work with the global IT team within Stoneridge. It is a combined role with operational tasks in support and administration. You will report to the IT Manager for Europe located in Tallinn.
Responsibilities:
System administration and support.
Provide user support and management of client machines, servers, and other infrastructure components.
Keeping servers and infrastructure equipment up to date and secure
Administration of various softwares
Active involvement in IT-related projects (local and global)
Documentation of technical procedures, configurations, and changes
Personal competencies and Qualifications
We believe that the person who will be successful in this role has a few years of experience in IT administration and is well acquainted with a complex business environment. Furthermore, it is desirable that you enjoy working with systematic troubleshooting and creating documentation. As the role largely involves support for the organization, adaptability and the ability to provide good service are a great advantage. If you are also initiative-taking, meticulous and are not afraid to ask if you need help to move forward, there is a good chance that we will be a perfect match.
Requirements for this position are that you have very good knowledge of English, both spoken and written, as our company language is English.
Additional requirements for the role are:
Deep understanding of windows server and it's main roles: AD, DNS, DHCP, Failover Clustering etc
Deep understanding of windows server operating system and windows desktop operating system security
Experience with MS SQL Server, Vmware vSphere and networking.
Knowledge of Linux OS, Azure, AWS, Dell Storage and experience from project management are a bonus.
We offer
Stoneridge is permeated by a positive atmosphere where employees are given a great deal of freedom to influence and shape their work situation and tasks. In addition to flexible working hours, there is a benefit portal, wellness allowance and secure employment conditions, which we see as a matter of course for our employees.
And for this role, we offer a department that employees describe with words such as: good community, varied tasks and good opportunities to develop knowledge in many different areas.
About the employment
Type of employment: Permanent position
Scope: Full-time employment
Salary: Monthly salary
Location: Örebro
How to apply:
Please apply with your resumé and cover letter, written in english
Apply already today. Since we are working with an ongoing selection the position might be filled before the advert expires.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
