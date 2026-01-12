IT System Administrator
2026-01-12
As an IT Administrator, you will be responsible for providing support and maintenance within our IT environment. In Örebro, you will join a team of two IT professionals who collaborate closely with production to support a complex and integrated IT infrastructure.
In addition to local responsibilities, you will be part of a global IT team that ensures Stoneridge employees receive timely assistance through our Jira. You will also participate in both local and global IT projects, giving you the opportunity to work alongside colleagues across the organization.
This is a combined role that includes operational support tasks as well as administrative responsibilities. You will report to the IT Manager for Europe, based in Tallinn.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform IT system administration and provide first-line support to office and production users.
Deliver user support and manage client machines, servers, and other infrastructure components.
Ensure servers and infrastructure equipment are kept up to date and secure.
Administer various software applications and tools.
Actively participate in IT-related projects, both local and global.
Maintain accurate documentation of technical procedures, configurations, and changes.
Skills & Expertise
BSc degree or equivalent professional experience.
Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role within a complex business environment.
Excellent communication skills in business English and a strong customer service mindset.
Proven expertise in Windows Server (including AD, DNS, DHCP, Failover Clustering) and Windows OS security; experience with MS SQL Server, VMware vSphere, and networking.
Nice to have: Knowledge of Linux OS, Azure, AWS, Dell Storage, and experience in project management.
Why join Stoneridge
At Stoneridge, you'll be part of a cohesive team driving innovation in vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies for the commercial vehicle industry.
In this fast-paced, collaborative environment, your expertise will directly impact our products, markets, and long-term success. You'll work alongside a talented global team, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in vision systems and advanced driver assistance solutions.
