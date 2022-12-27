IT Service Manager to NCC
Ncc AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2022-12-27
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ncc AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Upplands Väsby
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to make a real difference and make decisions that improve people's everyday lives? At NCC, we can offer you just that! You'll get the opportunity to work in an environment influenced by sustainability, digitalization, and innovation!
We are building for the future - are you ready to help us realize our IT roadmap?
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization. NCC is leading the way by developing our business and future proofing our IT platform. We are currently recruiting IT professionals who thrive on becoming important players in our digital transformation journey, taking construction to new heights through IT.
You will join the Group function "Finance & IT", which leads NCC 's strategic development and major change programs in the business. Finance & IT is NCC's development and delivery function for IT as well as operations development and research & innovation. We are a Nordic organization with 140+ employees working together closely under one common management. Cooperation in- and between units is key for us to deliver value to NCCs business areas, and therefore we have adapted an Agile team-based setup with focus on collaboration, people and efficient delivery and development. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH47qxW7M94
Your role
We are looking for an IT Service Manager for the M365 Platform services.
As IT Service Manager you are proactively designing, governing, and developing our utilization of M365 platform capabilities and capacity. You will work together with surrounding Service Managers, such as Business Analytics SM, M365 Application SM and Core Digital Workplace SM who are responsible for the end-user facing delivery of M365 capabilities. Also, you engage with other relevant vendors and suppliers to secure the service delivery.
Main responsibilities:
• Governance of M365 platform, including license management.
• Ensure that governance processes are designed, defined and configurations are setup accordingly.
• Define and maintain M365 platform framework. Service documentation is in place and up to date.
• Service maintenance (Microsoft admin centers), monitoring and platform governance processes, such as process for 3rd party applications on the platform.
• Financial controlling and budgeting.
• Security, risk, architecture, capacity, availability, and compliance of M365 ecosystem.
• Regularly conduct activities to secure protection of the environment and follow-up to ensure that our environment is constantly optimized.
• Continually identify- and explore opportunities for the service and business improvements incl. more efficient use of the available technologies and increase of automation capabilities.
• Work to maintain an evergreen environment, supporting and advising on how to utilize the features in the best way at NCC.
Your profile
We believe that you have an Academic level of education. Possibly a degree in IT, or other for the position relevant education. You have good knowledge of work processes in large companies. You are fluent in English and one of the Nordic languages, both verbally and written. Experience in ITIL and Agile processes are also an asset.
You will be very important for us in our strategic journey, and we think that you have:
• Agile mindset and ITIL knowledge.
• Experience in working with ITSM processes as the day-to-day operations include managing changes, requests, and problems.
• Result-oriented and have a passion to perform.
• Skilled in stakeholder management.
• Professional experience in managing M365 platform (at least 3 years) .
• Ambition in leveraging the potential of the entire M365 platform and how the different applications and services work together in the best way.
• Able to take main responsibility, lead and drive assignments within relevant area .
• It will a plus if you have knowledge on with solution architecture
Additional information
This position can be in any of our major cities in the Nordics. The position may require travelling, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates. You will be reporting to the IT Competence Manager whilst working cross-functions in an Agile team driven by the Service Owner of the area.
Contact and application
Please register your application with cover letter and CV in English. Selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible but no later than January 31, 2023. For further information on this position, please contact Anders Blankholm, IT Competence Manager, +4560915391 or Karin Österman de Wall, Recruitment Specialist HR , +46790787210.
About NCC
NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include operations property development, building and infrastructure project contracting, and asphalt and stone materials production. In 2021, NCC had sales of about SEK 53 bn and 13,000 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq, Stockholm. Read more about us and our solutions Here. Ersättning
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NCC AB
(org.nr 556034-5174) Arbetsplats
NCC Jobbnummer
7296017