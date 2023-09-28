IT Service Manager to NCC
2023-09-28
Do you want to make a real difference and make decisions that improve people's everyday lives? As a Service Manager at NCC, we can offer you just that! You'll get the opportunity to work in an environment influenced by sustainability, digitalization, and innovation!
We are building for the future - are you ready to help us realize our IT roadmap?
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization. NCC is leading the way by developing our business and future proofing our IT platform. We are currently recruiting IT professionals who thrive on becoming important players in our digital transformation journey, taking construction to new heights through IT.
You will join the Group function "Finance & IT", which leads NCC 's strategic development and major change programs in the business. Finance & IT is NCC's development and delivery function for IT as well as operations development and research & innovation. We are a Nordic organization with 140+ employees working together closely under one common management. Cooperation in- and between units is key for us to deliver value to NCCs business areas, and therefore we have adapted an Agile team-based setup with focus on collaboration, people and efficient delivery and development. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH47qxW7M94
Your role and responsiblities
We are now looking for an IT service manager to HR IT/CRM Tools
In this position you will oversee all services, products, and systems in scope of responsibility. Ensuring that business demands and agreed service levels are being met.
The job can be divided into five parts
Life Cycle Management of your service and systems in scope
Ensure all documentation is in place and up to date.
Contribute to budgeting, forecasts and financial follow up
Lifecycle management for owned assets and Cis
Continuous improvement
Service Delivery and Operations
Ensure that all processes required to deliver the service are efficiently managed and support procedures are followed.
Manage the deployment of updates, releases, patches to test and production environment through efficient change control.
Manage the support teams to ensure efficient everyday operations.
Service Development
Work closely with the business stakeholders to capture requirements
Participate in development projects.
Plan and oversee transition activities - from development to production
Service Consumer Relationships
Build strong customer relationships
Continuously interact with key stakeholders
Lead Operational Service Forums
Management of Service Providers
Define and manage requirements for external suppliers including follow up on supplier performance through regular monitoring the fulfilment of service levels & license- and support agreements.
Your profile
We believe that you have an Academic degree in IT and have good knowledge of work processes in large companies. You have several years of experience from the Service Managers area. You are fluent in English and one of the Nordic languages, both verbally and written. Experience in ITIL and Agile processes are also an asset.
We are also looking for someone that can take the role in a team as a security champion.
"Security Champion is someone who serves as a closer to business/process mentor, engaging with and encouraging IT employees and consultants to learn, adopt and remain committed to cyber security in their design, development and operations work."
You will be very important for us in our strategic journey, and we think that you have:
• experience from working with outsourced application management
• are able to take main responsibility, lead and drive assignments within relevant area
• an agile mindset and ITIL basic knowledge
• experience from service management processes
• experience in cyber security and strictly company confidential systems connected to design, development and operations.
To be successful in this position you
• have good technical understanding
• posess self leadership but are also a team player
• are driven at supplier Management
• are reliable
• have good communication and relationship building skills.
We are offering
Here at NCC, you are offered a place in an organization with good values, high environmental awareness and a strong desire to succeed. These are contributing reasons why we have many satisfied and proud employees. We are proud to be able to offer our employees great development opportunities in an exciting work environment. We have a good variety of workplaces where you will meet different types of challenges.
Additional information
This position can be located in any of our major cities in the Nordics. The position may require travelling, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates.
Contact and application
Please register your application and CV in English below. Selection will start week 34, so please apply no later than October 29th, 2023. For further information on this position, please contact Lis Karlehem, IT Competence Manager, +46706276580 or Karin Österman de Wall, HR Recruitment Specialist, +46790787210.
Welcome with you application!
About NCC
At NCC, you become part of an organization with good values, high environmental awareness, and a strong will to succeed together. Every day, our more than 12,500 employees make decisions that improve people's everyday lives, both today and tomorrow. Here you work in a strong community together with committed and professional colleagues who are driven to learn new things, achieve goals, share experiences, and make a real difference together. We challenge ourselves to drive development and create sustainable solutions that move society forward with new knowledge.
