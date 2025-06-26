IT Security & Compliance Projects
2025-06-26
Project Manager - IT Security & Compliance Projects
Location: Fully Remote
Company: Technologist 365
Work Type: Contract / Freelance
Start Date: Mid-May 2025
Duration: 1 year - with possibility of extension
About Us
At Technologist 365, we empower a digital future by delivering secure, seamless IT consulting and software engineering services. From modern infrastructure solutions to advanced SaaS platforms, we help organizations simplify complexity, enhance security, and scale without limits.
Our signature platform, SaaS, is trusted by global banks, insurance companies, and Scandinavia's top tech firms-offering customizable, white-label technology with powerful integrations and enterprise-grade security.
About the Project
We are launching a strategic project for a major insurance provider focused on strengthening IT infrastructure, security, and regulatory compliance. The initiative involves a cross-functional team of infrastructure, security, and architecture experts-guided by an experienced Project Manager responsible for ensuring delivery excellence.
Your Role
As the Project Manager, you will:
Lead and coordinate the project team of 3-4 specialists (infrastructure, security, and development profiles)
Report directly to the office of CIO.
Drive project planning, execution, and communication across all stakeholders
Ensure delivery of documentation, technical implementations, and compliance milestones
Manage project timelines, risks, and scope in a highly regulated IT environment
What We're Looking ForProven experience managing IT projects with a focus on security, infrastructure, or compliance
Ability to lead multi-disciplinary, remote teams
Strong organizational, communication, and risk management skills
Experience working with enterprise clients, preferably in banking or insurance
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
Nice to HaveBackground in consulting or vendor-side project delivery
Familiarity with EU or financial regulatory environments
Knowledge of security frameworks or enterprise IT architecture
Why Join UsWork with a high-performing team delivering solutions to major organizations
100% remote flexibility
Opportunity to lead a critical project that delivers real impact
Be part of an innovative company shaping the future of secure digital platforms
Interested?We'd love to hear from experienced IT Project Managers who thrive in fast-paced, secure environments. Apply now and empower the future with us.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-26
E-post: contact@technologist365.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technologist 365 AB
(org.nr 559217-3321)
Lodjursstråket 1 (visa karta
)
417 51 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9406239