IT Project Manager
Euroclear Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Euroclear Sweden AB i Stockholm
We are seeking an experienced IT Project Manager to join our dynamic team.
The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the successful delivery of portfolio initiatives within the timeline, quality, and costs by managing teams, implementing plans, overseeing execution, and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders.
This role requires developing a consistent delivery approach backed up with a forward-looking status and fostering an agile/Lean mindset throughout the IT organization.
Your Responsibilities:
Planning: Define scope, objectives, and deliverables together with the team. Develop timelines, budgets, and resources.
Team Coordination: Lead teams, assign tasks, and ensure team members are aligned with goals.
Stakeholder Management: Maintain communication with stakeholders, including clients, sponsors, and senior management. Manage expectations and ensure stakeholder satisfaction.
Risk Management: Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies. Monitor and address issues that arise during the development lifecycle.
Quality Assurance: Ensure that deliverables meet the required quality standards and specifications.
Reporting: Regularly report on progress, including status updates, performance metrics, and any changes to the scope or timeline.
Qualifications:
Education: Minimum Bachelor of Science in IT Engineering or equivalent education/experience earned through working within the field of expertise.
Experience: 4-9 years' experience within IT projects/agile delivery (infra, applications) and management training. Practical knowledge of agile methodologies and how to adopt them in practice.
Skills: Proficiency in Office 365 suite, Azure DevOps, MSP, SAFe or Less, Scrum, Kanban, and PPS1.
Personal Qualities: Strong communication and collaboration skills, structured and analytical, solution-oriented and driven.
Recommended Training:
Project management training (e.g., PPS)
Agile/Lean methodologies
Jira or Azure DevOps training
MS Project
Workshop training
Certified Scrum Master
Leadership training (e.g., UGL)
PMI or IPMA certification
Power BI training
ITIL
Project Financials Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-16
Via platsbankens portal Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "IT Project Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Euroclear Sweden AB
(org.nr 556112-8074) Jobbnummer
9715521