2025-01-30
We are looking for a skilled IT Developer to join our team and play a key role in designing, developing, and integrating IT solutions. If you have a strong analytical mindset, a passion for technology, and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams, this role is for you.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyze business requirements and use cases to develop effective IT solutions.
Provide architectural inputs and contribute to solution design.
Develop and configure integrations for various use cases.
Engage in regular interactions with clients and IT teams to discuss new requirements and enhancements.
Conduct end-to-end system testing, validation, and performance tuning.
Support operational activities such as Life Cycle Management (LCM) and incident resolution.
Qualifications & Skills:
Experience in IT development, system integration, and software design, atleast 5-7 years.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Hands-on experience with development tools and frameworks relevant to system integration, specifically with kafka or similar platforms.
Ability to collaborate effectively with both technical and business stakeholders.
Experience in system testing, validation, and performance optimization.
If you are eager to work in a dynamic environment and contribute to innovative IT solutions, we would love to hear from you!
