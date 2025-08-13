IT Category Manager to Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Jönköping
2025-08-13
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive when analyzing IT systems/services, agreements and commercial conditions? Are you good at managing and developing relationships with our stakeholders and vendors? Then maybe, this is the place for you.
Welcome to Husqvarna Group! Our charm lies in being that small company - that has successfully grown big (but still, with that start-up feeling). Because we're not just a workplace; we're a creative culture that embraces trying new things - and really enjoys the excitement of making them happen.
For the past 3 years, our IT Sourcing & Vendor Management team has been on a thrilling journey of growth, building a dynamic team that is both enterprising and daring. We're on a journey to build a world-class team!
And now, we want you to be a part of it.
Today, we're a team of 7 people that manages IT sourcing and vendor management for Husqvarna Group, globally. We work with the leading IT industry and support the Husqvarna IT organization to deliver top notch IT services. The team is located in Sweden, with team members in Huskvarna, Stockholm, Gothenburg (Jonsered) and Malmö. We are doers who love to work together with energy, passion and laughter.
We hope that you, just like we do, find the charm in being a vital part of that kind of adventure, being in every step of the way, as we evolve a team filled with possibilities.
What you will be working with:
We are now looking for a new colleague who will work primarily with the Software Category, but also other categories as needed, e.g. network and other infrastructure services.
Leading sourcing assignments in close co-operation with stakeholders
Review and optimize category spend, contract renewals and
Be responsible for spend analysis, relationship and governance, category strategies etc., linked to your domain and vendors.
A strong experience in Microsoft contract negotiation and relationship development is a merit
About you:
You have worked with strategic IT Sourcing and Vendor Management for at least 5 years (preferably more), and are therefore capable of taking the lead in category management and strategic initiatives. Or, have been working for a long time in IT business sales, with a great experience in IT services, supplier landscape and contract negotiations. Experience from working in a multinational company is a plus - and obviously, dealing with one or several of the IT mega vendors of today.
You have a university degree or similar experience from work, speak English fluently, and have a thorough grip of the IT industry as well as solid business acumen.
Also, you're a great negotiator and an engaging communicator, great in building meaningful and long-term relationships with our strategic suppliers and have a growth mindset to always challenge current ways of working.
Location:
This role will be placed in Sweden (in Huskvarna, Stockholm, Malmö or in Jonsered, right outside Gothenburg). But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 50% a week.
Your application:
So, if you feel that this challenge suits you, we would like to know more about you. A warm welcome with your application!
About Husqvarna Group:
Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as cutting equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and stone industries. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to deliver high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.
Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 13,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48,4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9456062