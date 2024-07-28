IT Architect
2024-07-28
Our client is growing rapidly and is embarking on a long and exciting journey with current socially beneficial projects. On this journey, IT plays a crucial role, driving innovation through agile work and collaboration. They are now in need of a IT Architect.
The employment form is a consultancy assignment for approximately 8 months as an employee at NXT Interim, after which you will transition to a permanent position directly with our client.
The position requires you to undergo and be approved according to the prevailing security protection regulations. A background check and security interview are part of the process, and you need to be a Swedish citizen.
Your role
We are looking for an engineer committed to IT Architecture to join our cross functional team, Onboard Security IT Architecture. As an IT Architect on Kockums you will be working with onboard IT systems in our submarine and surface ship projects. You will work closely with our system engineering teams, to make sure that the IT infrastructure onboard is well designed in accordance to the operational needs.
Our products consist of many systems, both developed in house and procured and integrated in a complex distributed environment.
The main tasks are:
IT architecture design, development and verification
Supporting system engineers in the product development process
Review and analysis of technical IT solutions
Create IT architectural documentation e.g. descriptions, instructions and policies
You will work from our centrally located and coastal office in Malmö. The work may involve some business travel, both within Sweden and abroad.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with great communicative skills to collaborate with many different stakeholders in our cross functional environment. You have the knowledge to convert requirements and analysis into technical solutions. We are looking for a great colleague that will fit into our group of open minded individuals constantly sharing our knowledge and experience!
Who you are is of great value for us in our selection process. So straight out of school or with experience, you might be the one for us.
Required skills:
A university degree or equivalent experiences in IT, engineering, software or similar areas
Knowledge and experience in IT architecture
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
Knowledge and experience from working with IT architecture or IT infrastructure
Experience from working with product development
Does this assignment sound like a perfect fit for you?
Apply today or contact us for more information. We require an application including a CV in English that matches our customer's requirements. Please also include a cover letter. The customer may make a decision before the application deadline, as selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
NXT Interim and NXT Recruitment are niche and innovative companies operating within the consulting and recruitment industry. We specialize in HR, IT, Finance, Sales, and Marketing, and have 20 years of experience in the field. We offer our consultants benefits such as health insurance, remote work opportunities, and several other perks that enhance their daily lives. Upon employment, we apply collective agreements.
