IT Application Owner
2025-01-28
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
As an IT Application Owner (APM), you'll take ownership of critical IT applications, ensuring they deliver value and remain aligned with Saab's business goals. In this role, you'll act as a bridge between technology and business, driving innovation and efficiency.
Your responsibilities will include:
*
Understanding Business Needs: Grasp the business goals your application supports, the users it serves, and its overall impact.
*
Application Service Management: Maintain an up-to-date inventory of all Application Services, including their technical stack and usage data.
*
Technical Health Assessment: Regularly evaluate the technical quality and performance of your applications using tools like ServiceNow APM.
*
Application Rationalization: Contribute to decision-making efforts by assessing which applications to retain, retire, or consolidate.
*
Roadmap Development: Create and execute detailed roadmaps, outlining migration or retirement plans for applications.
*
Monitoring and Optimization: Continuously monitor applications post-migration to ensure they meet business expectations.
This role gives you the authority to maintain and manage Application Services while collaborating with Business Enterprise Architects and Business Owners to shape the future of IT at Saab.
Your Profile
We are looking for a proactive and skilled professional who thrives in a dynamic and collaborative environment. You'll need:
* A solid understanding of the Service Owner role, with experience in managing IT applications and services.
* Strong analytical and organizational skills to manage application inventories and roadmaps effectively.
* Excellent communication skills to work across teams and engage stakeholders.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
