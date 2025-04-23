iOS Developer Recent Graduate
Appostrophe is a mobile app development company creating easy-to-use design tools that unlock people's creativity. Our top-listed app, SCRL, is used by millions of people worldwide.
We're a focused and ambitious team built on collaboration and transparency. We're now looking for a recent graduate to join us and grow into a world-class iOS engineer.
About the role
We're looking for a recent graduate who wants to grow as an engineer while being part of a high-speed startup team shipping a creativity app to millions of users. In this role, you will support the development, testing and maintenance of our SCRL app, while working with senior engineers to learn and grow your skills. This is a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience and contribute to a cutting-edge product!
What you will do
Work alongside our experienced iOS team to implement and ship new features
Collaborate closely with product and design to bring ideas to life
Write clean, maintainable Swift code
Learn from real-time user feedback and usage data to continuously improve the product
Participate in code reviews and technical discussions as part of a supportive engineering team
Who you are
A recent graduate, or soon to graduate, in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT, Engineering Physics or a related field
Have a solid understanding of modern software development and great programming skills
Passionate about user experience
Excited to learn, grow and take more ownership over time
Bonus if you've worked on iOS projects in the past
We offer
A unique opportunity to learn from experienced engineers and make an impact from day one
Freedom to be creative and test new ideas
Great colleagues and office in central Stockholm
Competitive salary and opportunities for professional development
If you're excited about developing for iOS, and want to grow as an engineer, while shipping products to millions of users, we'd love to hear from you!
