Integration Developer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Integration Developer
In the role as an Integration Developer for the MuleSoft Integration platform, you will be responsible for delivering reusable APIs built on the client's MuleSoft Integration platform.
Job description and main responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and maintain complex applications
• Develop unit tests and provide code coverage to accurately test business logic and functionality
• Participate in developing specifications such as user stories and designs
• Solve or recommend solutions for complex issues and problems that may occur
• Assist in the development of logical and physical specifications
• Document, design, issue, solutions, tips & tricks as needed
• Fosters team approach to software development and delivery
Skills & Competence Required:
• Experience working with RAML, Async API, DataWeave (scripting & custom modules) and MuleSoft Anypoint Platform
• Experience working with functional programming in Java or XML SDK or Scala or Haskell etc for creating custom connectors
• Experience working with XML Coding for building interfaces instead of drag&drop
• Experience working with event-driven architecture using AWS SNS, SQS and EventBridge
• Experience working with AWS services such as Lambda, S3, IAM and IaC (Infrastructure as Code).
• Experience working with real-time data streams using AWS Kinesis and AWS Kinesis Firehose
• Experience with development deployment tools such as Maven, GitHub and GitHub actions
• Experience with exposing logs from MuleSoft interfaces to Datadog via Kinesis Firehose and working with OAuth 2.0 for better security
• Experience with Munit (mocking & spying) as well as Dataweave testing framework (transformation tests)
• You should be comfortable with various patterns in our integrations listening from IBM MQ, Snowflake, Kafka etc.
• The person should be able to perform the role of a configurator for our fully managed Amazon MSK service, which lets users build & execute applications that use MSK to handle streaming data and aid in running our Kafka cluster efficiently.
• You have a minimum of a 2-year degree in SW Development combined with a few years of work experience from the industry having worked with MuleSoft Development.
• Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills with the ability to make mature judgments
• Fluent in English both written, and spoken
Personal skills required:
Big focus on personal drive, proactivity and self-motivation
You are a real team player, communicative and can easily collaborate with others.
You are creative, helpful and open to knowledge sharing.
You are driven with a "Can Do" attitude
You are analytical, with good problem-solving skills
PLEASE NOTE: One position is in Gothenburg, Sweden and the other works remotely in Mexico, or South America supporting the US side of the client, due to the time difference. The role located in South America needs to be a bit more senior and self-reliant, ideally half developer and half architect. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-06
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Integration Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9268542