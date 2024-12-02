Integration Developer
At Axis Communications, we are driven by our passion for innovating tomorrow's solutions for a smarter and safer world. Central to our success is our ability to effectively manage business processes and securely transfer data and information between our systems and across our organization. We are currently seeking an Integration Developer to join us at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden, is that you?
Your future team
You will join a newly established group Integration & Automation that is dedicated to build integrations and automate business processes. We are working cross functional with systems spanning the entire company. Our team is part of our Data-driven Architecture organization, which falls within the IS/IT organization led by our CIO.
What you will do here as an Integration Developer
As an Integration Developer you will work with our Integration Platform to design and implement modern integrations both between internal systems but also to and from our partners. You will work with cloud, on-prem and hybrid integrations. Creating documentation and test cases for your work. The job also requires troubleshooting and maintenance of integrations in a production environment.
Collaboration with technical system owners as well as other developers and architects. As we are still forming our foundation you will have an opportunity to influence the design and architecture of our platform.
Who are you?
At Axis, our culture is grounded in strong core values and a unique team spirit, fostering a down-to-earth atmosphere alongside a high level of ambition. We seek a collaborative team player with an open, mature, and generous attitude, driven by personal growth and aspirations. These traits are vital for success in your future role. Additionally, you should be technically skilled and comfortable taking ownership of initiatives. Effective communication in a fast-moving and international company should come naturally to you. While you could potentially come directly from a relevant educational background, preferably you bring some years of experience in software development and integration.
Preferably you have knowledge in these areas:
* Integration Platforms like IBM webMethods, MuleSoft, boomi etc.
* Flow based programming.
* API-design and standards like REST, XML and JSON.
* Microservices and container technologies.
* Streaming data platforms like Kafka.
* Java or similar programming languages.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
