Integration Developer
2024-05-30
Integration Developer
At Axis Communications, we are driven by our passion for innovating tomorrow's solutions for a smarter and safer world. Central to our success is our ability to effectively manage business processes and securely transfer data and information between our systems and across our organization. Do you want to be a key team member of a new competence center focused on integration and automation? We are currently seeking an Integration Developer to join us at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden, is that you?
Who is your future team?
As a member of our extensive network of architects, developers, and business owners, you will play a crucial role in advancing our company's information infrastructure to a new level of system integration. Formally, you will be a key team member of a new competence center focused on integration and automation. This team is part of our Technical Architecture organization, which falls within the IS/IT organization led by our CIO.
What you will do as an Integration Developer
As part of our ongoing digitalization journey, we are introducing new enablers to enhance our business processes and expand the reach of our systems through advanced data integration. In this role, you will collaborate with a diverse team of developers, product managers, and systems and product owners to provide cutting-edge integration solutions. Since this venture is in its early stages, you will play a crucial role in defining integration concepts and implementing initial solutions. Throughout this process, you will encounter numerous challenges associated with data management across various contexts, both directly and indirectly.
Your responsibilities will include:
*
Working with a modern cloud, hybrid, and on-premises integration platform to connect business systems in an agile way.
*
You will be involved in planning, designing, developing, and testing various integrations with the support of our integration team.
*
You will introduce innovative concepts and solutions, unlocking new opportunities and capabilities within the organization.
*
To accomplish this, we have a range of integration concepts and solutions at our disposal.
Who are you?
At Axis, our culture is grounded in strong core values and a unique team spirit, fostering a down-to-earth atmosphere alongside a high level of ambition. We seek a collaborative team player with an open, mature, and generous attitude, driven by personal growth and aspirations. These traits are vital for success in your future role.
We'd love to hear that you:
*
Are technically skilled and comfortable taking ownership of projects.
*
Have effective communication in a fast-moving and international company.
*
Have a relevant educational background, preferably you bring some years of experience in software development and integration.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee.
You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion
Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
