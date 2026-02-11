Information Architect, Master Data Management - Machining
Sandvik AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Sandviken Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Sandviken
2026-02-11
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Sandviken
, Hedemora
, Fagersta
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Business Area Machining within Sandvik, we're now strengthening the information structures that support our master data and integration landscape. In this role, you take the lead in shaping how shared data is modeled, connected, and understood across the organization - work that enables a scalable and future-ready digital ecosystem.
What's in it for you?
The opportunity to influence Business Area Machining's information architecture and data foundations
A role that works across brands, functions, and technologies
A meaningful part in our digital transformation journey
About the job
As Information Architect - Master Data Management, you design sustainable, scalable information models that support Machining's master data management (MDM). You ensure that shared information structures align with business needs, enterprise architecture, and data governance frameworks.
Your role includes establishing canonical models and metadata standards, supporting semantic alignment across divisions, and ensuring that data flows across the PLM-MDM-ERP landscape are meaningful and interoperable. You collaborate closely with IT, business stakeholders, and data stewards to build shared understanding and ownership of information assets, while guiding the transition toward target-state architecture.
Key parts of the job:
Designing and implementing canonical models, metadata structures, and information blueprints
Supporting shared information models and semantic alignment across Machining
Ensuring interoperable, traceable data flows across core systems
Facilitating collaboration between IT, business, and data stewards
Contributing to transition and coexistence models as legacy systems evolve
Connecting integration models with master data definitions to enable a composable digital backbone
Location and flexibility
The position is based in Stockholm or Sandviken, Sweden and includes some international travel. You report to the Head of CIO Office at Machining.
Profile
You have a deep understanding of information modeling and data integration design, along with an analytical and structured mindset. You translate business and technical needs into clear, reusable models and enjoy making complex concepts understandable.
Success in this role builds on being analytical, curious, and pragmatic - someone who collaborates well across functions and helps bring clarity to complex information landscapes.
You bring:
Strong knowledge of information modeling, semantic modeling, and data integration
Familiarity with PLM, ERP, and MDM ecosystems, and understanding of data flows and governance
Experience with UML and established modeling notations
Skills in workshop facilitation and an agile approach to information design
A degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Architecture, or similar
Curiosity about modern data-architecture concepts such as composability, data fabric, or semantic interoperability
Strong communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Some words about your new team
Business area Machining brings together expertise from multiple brands, and collaboration is part of our everyday rhythm. The team you join is committed to building the foundations that make product and material information reliable, accessible, and ready for the future. It's work that enables smarter manufacturing, stronger decision-making, and a scaled digital journey across Sandvik.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative, and entrepreneurial. We believe success is a team effort, and we're committed to building an inclusive environment where everyone can be themselves and reach their full potential. We support each other, learn together, and value the different perspectives that make us stronger. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Anna-Karin Larsson, hiring manager, at anna-karin.larsson@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Hanna Thomas
How to apply
Send your application no later than March 6, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0088302.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024, the group had approximately 41,000 employees, sales in more than 150 countries and revenues of about SEK 123 billion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing - Sandviken Jobbnummer
9735733