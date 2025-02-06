Industrial Cybersecurity Engineer
2025-02-06
The opportunity
As an Industrial Cybersecurity Engineer, you will enhance the security of Hitachi Energy's manufacturing, assembly, and testing sites related to our Transformer, High-Voltage, Grid Automation, and Grid Integration divisions. Your main tasks will encompass assessing, implementing, coordinating, and regularly reviewing cybersecurity controls that safeguard our internal operations. This role will involve traveling to various locations throughout the Americas, Europe, and APAC to identify and evaluate significant vulnerabilities in our cybersecurity measures, suggest mitigation strategies, and work directly with our internal operations teams to ensure a strong cybersecurity framework that aligns with both company policies and regulatory standards.
How you'll make an impact
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish and maintain internal cybersecurity requirements and ensure compliance throughout the manufacturing, assembly, and test facilities.
Conduct regular field visits to sites to complete site cybersecurity assessments and project-related needs.
Participate in planning, developing, and implementing technical controls, procedures, and policies associated with information security and OT/ICS compliance and/or regulatory standards.
Interpret, design, and implement appropriate cybersecurity controls to enforce OT/ICS security standards.
Conduct follow-up on penetration test findings to remediate identified gaps in alignment with our Cybersecurity Team.
Support Threat Intelligence and Detection Engineering with threat modeling to pinpoint security threats and potential vulnerabilities, quantify threat and vulnerability criticality, and prioritize remediation methods.
Your background
A bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, computer science, information security, or a similar discipline is required, with a master's degree being highly desirable.
Experience & formal training in information security management system (ISMS) and Industrial Cyber-security Management System (CSMS), OT/ICS.
Experience with security engineering principles, various cybersecurity assessment methodologies, security control implementation, and validation, and system life-cycle practices.
Strong knowledge and professional level certifications in ISO/IEC 27001 and IEC 62443.
Knowledge in information security risk management and threat Modeling.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential, while knowledge of Swedish will be considered an additional asset.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Asif Iqbal, asif.iqbal@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
