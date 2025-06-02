Hvdc Sales Manager
The opportunity
Are you ready to take on a position where you will be responsible for some of the largest and most technology intensive projects within Hitachi Energy?
In your role as HVDC Sales Manager in the Northern European team you will work with HVDC projects at the heart of transmission network developments that are fundamental to achievement of global carbon reduction ambitions. In close collaboration with Hitachi Energy account management, local sales teams and country representatives, you will capture and negotiate large scale HVDC projects on behalf of Hitachi Energy.
This position is ideally based in Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden, or Birmingham or Glasgow in the UK and regular travel is a requirement of the role.
Seize the opportunity to take on a highly visible position where you can influence and contribute at the very forefront of the Energy Transition!
How you'll make an impact
As Sales Manager you will sell turnkey HVDC converter systems to our customers, focusing on volume, mix and profitability. You will lead the negotiations with the aim to close projects with conditions creating added value for both the customer and Hitachi Energy.
In your role, you will identify and drive HVDC business opportunities from the concept and early development phase through bidding and negotiation. To support this, you will have the operational management and leadership of an allocated project team.
You will develop project and market sales plans to identify and drive the development of new market opportunities. You will develop and execute bid strategies, leading pursuit teams together with the Tender Manager ensuring that Hitachi Energy is delivering cost-optimized, value focused HVDC tenders to our customers in a timely manner.
You will establish, maintain and develop effective and positive customer relationships, understanding customer needs and promoting the full Hitachi Energy portfolio.
Collaboration and engagement with partner organizations with complimentary capabilities to those of Hitachi Energy is a key aspect of the role. You will support the identification of suitable partners and then lead engagement and agreement between the businesses, leading the strategy development and negotiation for any joint project pursuits.
Knowledge sharing and cross-collaboration internally within Hitachi Energy is vital to fully leverage the power of one of the core leaders in the industry. You will actively contribute to this process, supporting and inputting to business process and tools whilst fully engaging with and utilizing the range of digital tools available within the business.
To live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety, integrity and diversity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
As a foundation you hold a university degree in engineering, business administration or related discipline. Furthermore, you have several years of work experience and a demonstrable track record in large and complex project sales, preferably from working with EPC projects.
Since you will work internationally, you should have experience of and interest in working with diverse cultures, having skills in how to navigate with different cultural behaviours and perspectives.
To be successful in the role, we see that you should have strong negotiation and closing skills as well as commercial experience.
You will have the ability to support, coach and motivate teams as well as the drive and energy needed to reach results. You are good at networking, are social and a team builder.
This position also requires you to be customer oriented, assertive as well as flexible. The competence in analyzing and managing complex business situations and customer needs is of key importance.
Fluency in written and spoken English is a must, other languages would be of benefit.
What we offer
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden, the UK and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
We work with an ongoing selection so don't wait - send in your application today!
More information:
Recruiting Manager Grant McKay, grant.mckay@hitachienergy.com
alternatively, Sebastian Papapanagiotou sebastian.papapanagiotou@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Grant McKay, grant.mckay@hitachienergy.com

alternatively, Sebastian Papapanagiotou sebastian.papapanagiotou@hitachienergy.com

will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
