Hvdc R&d Pmo Team Manager
2024-08-13
We are looking for a R&D PMO (Project Management Office) Team Manager to lead our R&D project management team in Sweden. In this role as R&D Project Management Office (PMO) Team Manager, you will get the opportunity to lead a team of R&D project managers driving the development of new products and solutions for HVDC.
In this position you have the opportunity of creating networks, cherish human relations as well as working independently with your team towards clear deadlines. As member of R&D PMO Management team you will report to Global R&D PMO Manager and work closely to develop and strengthen the R&D PMO organization.
On personal side we are looking for a person with positive mindset, analytical capabilities, and a strong drive for collaboration with development teams and stakeholders for successful execution of R&D projects.
Responsibilities
As R&D PMO Team Manager, you will play a critical role to ensure the successful execution of the R&D projects with following responsibilities:
Lead the team of R&D Project Managers for successful execution of R&D projects.
Appoint project managers to specific R&D projects in alignment with Global R&D PMO and R&D portfolio management. Support resource planning in R&D projects, the initial setup, and efforts estimations of the R&D projects.
Ensure that R&D projects are executed in accordance with the Hitachi Energy's Gate model and product development processes.
Uphold the governance of the R&D portfolio in alignment with stakeholders of the global HVDC and R&D organization. Develop, measure, and follow up on key performance indicators.
Setting goals and objectives for team members for achievement of operational results
Coach and support the R&D project managers and support their competence development and career growth.
Drive PMO department specific strategic initiatives in line with global strategy to further improve internal processes and performance of the entire R&D team.
Qualifications
University degree (M.S. or Ph.D.) in a technical field (Electrical, Electronics, computer engineering or similar)
Minimum 5 years of proven experience in leading R&D projects
Should possess strong leadership skills and ability to lead the team of project managers with prior experience in line management role.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with ability to anticipate challenges and proactively guide the team for early resolution
Knowledge of Agile and/or Waterfall project management methodologies and product development process
Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Structured, driven and interested to continuously improve processes
Fluency in English is required, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 10th of September!
Recruiting manager Gopichand Bopparaju, gopichand.bopparaju@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Magnus Rönnholm magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
