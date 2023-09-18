Housekeeping Team Member
2023-09-18
Hilton Stockholm Slussen is now looking for a Housekeeping team member to join our team. You will be part of an international organization with the possibility of an international career.
Hilton is one of the world's largest hotel companies with over 6000 hotels in more than 100 countries. Hilton Stockholm Slussen is a full service hotel located with a view over the old town. In addition to the 289 guest rooms and large meeting facilities, we operate two F&B outlets and our auditorium as an event location.
As a Housekeeping Team member at Hilton Stockholm Slussen you will work in room cleaning, public areas and conference cleaning to ensure a great guest experience at the hotel.
To thrive with us we see that you enjoy and want to:
Create a great guest experience for all our hotel guests
Ensure cleanliness is up to brand standard at all times in our hotel rooms as well as the public areas of the hotel
Have an interest and some knowledge of cleaning techniques and chemicals to ensure quality and efficiency in your work
Able to work well in a team as well as on your own
Ensure effective communication within the team as well as with colleagues from other departments by maintaining a secure and friendly working environment.
Work in line with our Hilton values at all times
Qualifications - What are we looking for:
Beneficial with a minimum 1+ years' work experience in a housekeeping department. Preferably within hotel.
Able to communicate in both Swedish and English.
You enjoy a flexible working schedule including both week days and weekends.
What will it be like to work for Hilton?
Hilton is the leading global hospitality company, spanning the lodging sector from luxurious full-service hotels and resorts to extended-stay suites and mid-priced hotels. For a century, Hilton has offered business and leisure travelers the finest in accommodations, service, amenities and value. Hilton is dedicated to continuing its tradition of providing exceptional guest experiences across its global brands. Our vision "to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality" unites us as a team to create remarkable hospitality experiences around the world every day.
Our amazing Team Members are at the heart of it all! Thrive at Hilton is our Team Member Value Proposition. It supports the well-being and performance of our Team Members with industry-leading benefits, recognition and support to meet your professional needs
As a Hilton team member you will enjoy access to GO Hilton, team member travel program with discounted rates at hotels all over our beautiful world.
Other team member benefits offered at Hilton and Hilton Stockholm Slussen includes:
Hilton University courses including development programs such as Harvard for your development.
Access to ComPsych Employee Assistance Program with free local counselling for mental wellness, family and other personal problem as well as support with financial advice
Local health insurance
Local pension benefits
Free access to the local gym
Parental Pay
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27
