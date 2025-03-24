Housekeeper
Comfort Hotel is a modern hotel chain operating in Northern Europe, including Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark, and is part of the Strawberry group. The hotels in this chain are known for their central locations, stylish urban design, and high-quality service tailored to meet the needs of modern travelers. The hotel is located next to Friends Arena and Mall of Scandinavia and features 336 rooms, 88 apartments, a gym, a laundry room, and Barception-the heart of the hotel, where guests can check in, relax at the bar, and grab a bite to eat. If you are a cleaning professional who loves creating comfort and order, this might be the perfect job for you! As a member of the housekeeping team at Comfort Hotel Solna, you will contribute to maintaining high service standards.
Location:
Solna, Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Housekeeper
Responsibilities:
• cleaning hotel rooms;
• cleaning other hotel areas.
Requirements:
• English or Swedish at a conversational level;
• previous experience in hotel housekeeping is a plus.
Your profile:
• ability to work in a fast-paced environment;
• attention to detail and thoroughness;
• friendly, energetic, and committed to high service quality.
Employer offers:
• the opportunity to receive a permanent contract after the probation period;
• standard shifts from 08:00 to 14:30, including weekdays and weekends;
• possibility of additional shifts if available and desired.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
