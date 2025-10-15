Housekeeper

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Solna
2025-10-15


Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.

Comfort Hotel, part of the Strawberry group, is a modern hotel chain operating across Northern Europe, including Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. The hotels are known for their central locations, stylish urban design, and high-quality service tailored to modern travelers. Comfort Hotel Solna, located next to Friends Arena and Mall of Scandinavia, offers 336 rooms, 88 apartments, a gym, a laundry room, and Barception-the vibrant heart of the hotel where guests check in, relax, and enjoy food and drinks.

Location:

Solna, Stockholm

Who we are looking for:

Housekeeper

Your responsibilities:

• cleaning hotel rooms;

• cleaning public areas in the hotel.

Requirements:

• you speak English or Swedish at a conversational level;

• previous experience in hotel housekeeping is a plus.

Your profile:

• you can work efficiently in a fast-paced environment;

• you are attentive to detail and take pride in thorough work;

• you are friendly, energetic, and committed to providing high service quality.

What employer offers:

• the possibility of a permanent contract after the probation period;

• employment at 60% with fixed shifts from 08:00 - 14:30;

• work includes weekdays and weekends, with schedules that may vary depending on hotel needs;

• the possibility to take on extra shifts if available and desired.

Important:

This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9559201

