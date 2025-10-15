Housekeeper
2025-10-15
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Comfort Hotel, part of the Strawberry group, is a modern hotel chain operating across Northern Europe, including Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. The hotels are known for their central locations, stylish urban design, and high-quality service tailored to modern travelers. Comfort Hotel Solna, located next to Friends Arena and Mall of Scandinavia, offers 336 rooms, 88 apartments, a gym, a laundry room, and Barception-the vibrant heart of the hotel where guests check in, relax, and enjoy food and drinks.
Location:
Solna, Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Housekeeper
Your responsibilities:
• cleaning hotel rooms;
• cleaning public areas in the hotel.
Requirements:
• you speak English or Swedish at a conversational level;
• previous experience in hotel housekeeping is a plus.
Your profile:
• you can work efficiently in a fast-paced environment;
• you are attentive to detail and take pride in thorough work;
• you are friendly, energetic, and committed to providing high service quality.
What employer offers:
• the possibility of a permanent contract after the probation period;
• employment at 60% with fixed shifts from 08:00 - 14:30;
• work includes weekdays and weekends, with schedules that may vary depending on hotel needs;
• the possibility to take on extra shifts if available and desired.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9559201