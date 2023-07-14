Hotel Cleaner Extra
2023-07-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
Swedens most fun company
We aim to become Sweden's most fun restaurant company - together with you. Does that sound ambitious? It definitely is!
We believe that those working in the industry deserve a better and more enjoyable workplace, and an employer who genuinely cares about them. A place where you have the opportunity to grow, both personally and professionally, and where camaraderie, professional pride, high-fives, staff parties, and joy are the driving forces. Does that sound good? We thought so.
Welcome to FRAM!
WORK ON YOUR TERMS
You work at our customers' locations and get the opportunity to discover a multitude of different hotels and you decide for yourself which passports you want to take. Our customers are located in and around Gothenburg.Hotel cleaning is the hotel's absolute most demanding job, we want you to feel appreciated and work when it suits you
You decide how you want to work and we don't expect you to work a fixed schedule. Flexible, spontaneous and when you feel like it
JOB SUMMARY
We are seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented individual to join our team as a Hotel Cleaner. As a Hotel Cleaner, you will play a crucial role in maintaining a clean and welcoming environment for our guests. Your exceptional cleaning skills and attention to detail will ensure that our hotel meets and exceeds the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitation.
Paid trips to and from work for longer trips
Work when you want, how you want
Withdraw salary within 24 hours of your pass
WHAT DO YOU GET?
Flexible work where you can choose how you want to work.
Energetic, fun and varied work with good colleagues.
The right tools to develop with your work.
Community and new friends. An employer who really appreciates what you do.
FLEXIBLE SALARY
We offer our employees flexible pay through the app Cappy. A benefit that gives you an overview of how much you worked and earned - and the opportunity to withdraw your earned salary at any time between paydays. Your salary, you decide. Good, is not it?
FRAM BEMANNING
We are a personal staffing company that works with the hotel and restaurant industry and looks at companies and staff a little differently. We love our employees and are passionate about the restaurant industry.
Of course members of Visita and connected to collective agreements.
APPLICATION
Start: Immediately
Salary: GOOD Hourly salary according to agreement
Location: Gothenburg area Application:
Attach CV and picture of yourself in the application Section Housekeeping
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Fram Bemanning AB (org.nr 559033-8579), http://frambemanning.se
Fram Bemanning
Linda Soovik linda@frambemanning.se 0735195465
7964955