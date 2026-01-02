Head of Procurement
2026-01-02
Position: Head of Procurement
Location: Danderyd, Sweden
Department: Global Sourcing / Procurement
Type: Permanent
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB.
You can expect the following with us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum transport solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach.
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Stable employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.
Job Mission
As Head of Procurement, you set the overall direction for Piab's global sourcing and procurement. You lead the team in Danderyd, shape category and supplier strategies, and ensure that we secure the right suppliers at the right total cost, quality and risk level. By working closely with engineering, operations and finance, you turn business needs into concrete sourcing decisions and deliver measurable improvements in cost, performance and sustainability
Key Responsibilities
Manage, coach and develop the global sourcing team based in Danderyd, Stockholm.
Develop and execute global category and sourcing strategies for assigned categories, aligned with business and technology roadmaps.
Lead RFQ/RFP processes end-to-end: prepare specifications with stakeholders, evaluate offers, and prepare fact-based supplier award decisions.
Negotiate and manage global contracts, including prices, commercial terms and annual reviews.
Build and develop strategic supplier relationships, including performance reviews, improvement plans and continuous improvement initiatives.
Collaborate closely with engineering, quality, logistics, production and finance on sourcing decisions and supplier selection.
Monitor markets, supplier risks, capacity and cost drivers; proactively propose and implement sourcing improvements.
Deliver measurable results in cost, quality, delivery performance, risk reduction and sustainability.
Skills
Solid experience in strategic sourcing and/or category management in an international environment.
Strong negotiation skills, with proven experience in supplier selection and contracting.
Good analytical and financial skills, including TCO analysis, cost breakdowns and preparation of business cases.
Confident user of ERP systems and Excel/BI tools, able to work effectively with data, reports and KPIs.
Professional written and spoken English.
Competencies
Strategic and structured, able to turn business goals into clear sourcing roadmaps and concrete action plans.
Data-driven and fact-based in decisions and recommendations.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills across functions, sites and cultures.
Execution-focused: follows through from idea and analysis to implemented agreement and realized results.
Change- and improvement-oriented, constructively challenges "business as usual" and drives continuous improvement.
Personality
A strong leader who acts with integrity and fairness, building trust through clear and honest communication.
Commercially minded and curious about markets, suppliers and cost drivers.
Confident yet collaborative; combines firmness in negotiation with long-term relationship building.
Pragmatic and hands-on, willing to dive into details when needed.
Calm and resilient under pressure, with a strong sense of ownership and accountability.
Experience and Education
Several years of experience in procurement, strategic sourcing and/or category management in an international environment.
Demonstrated experience of leading RFQ/RFP processes, supplier evaluations and contract negotiations.
Experience in managing or leading a sourcing/procurement team is a strong advantage.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Engineering, Supply Chain Management or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Experience within industrial/technology/automation environment is an advantage.
This is what our employees say about us:
"At Piab, I have the chance to leave my own footprint. The low hierarchy means my ideas are heard and valued. #LoveWhereIWork"
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Please use the application link provided in the job ad to upload your CV.
Please be advised that a valid work permit for the country in which the position is located is required for non-EU citizens. Unfortunately, applications without a valid work permit cannot be considered.
