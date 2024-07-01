Head of OPS Training
Burger King Sweden and Denmark is a leading name in the QSR industry, known for our commitment to quality and customer service. As we continue to grow and innovate, our Operations team plays a crucial role in ensuring our restaurants are the most loved burger chain.
Awesome! But what will my new role be?
About the role
We're looking for a driven Head of OPS Training to join us and look after the training activities for Sweden and Denmark. In this role, you will develop and implement immersive and transformative training programs that drive the capability of restaurant teams, enable them to excel in their roles, provide world-class customer experience, and drive the growth of the market. Our ideal candidate possesses superior industry, product and best practices knowledge and harnesses the power of storytelling to create an enduring and emotional connection to our brand.
Responsibilities
• Plan, organize and facilitate a wide range of training activities for our team.
• Create Training strategy and develop current training plan
• Take responsibility for the selection and follow-up of all training restaurants within the market.
• Tracking and acting on operations results of the identified training restaurants and improving their results.
• Create procedures for all new products launched within the market, ensuring that any other needed materials are developed to support the launch.
• Support all new restaurant openings ensuring the training of managers and crew and a successful opening of all new restaurants.
Requirements
• Proven experience with building facilitating and coordinating trainings within QSR is a must
• Minimum of 10 years of experiences in QSR
• Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data to make informed decisions.
• Knowledge Kaizen principles and module implementation into QSR is a must with focus on operational improvement
• Certification in: Train the trainer and experiences building up pipeline for train the trainer is a must
• Excellent organisational skills, with the ability to prioritise to meet deadlines and work on multiple projects simultaneously.
• Experience with engaging employees and leading training sessions with focus on metrics.
• Ability to foster a collaborative environment, using exceptional communication skills to build relationships.
• Knowledge of learning principles and a passion for innovation as well as staying up to date with industry trends.
• Experience with facilitation workshops is an advantage.
• Knowledge of Danish or Swedish is an advantage
• Fluent in English is a must
• Willing to relocate to Denmark or Sweden
