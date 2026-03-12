Head of AEW&C Prime
2026-03-12
Your role
In this role, you will be at the centre of the GlobalEye business at Saab, working across programs, products and organisations to support one of our most advanced airborne capabilities. As global demand for GlobalEye continues to grow, you will help shape how we coordinate, scale and deliver the program across the company.
Leading a team of managers and specialists, you will collaborate closely with colleagues across Saab to ensure alignment, capacity and readiness as we take the GlobalEye platform into its next phase of international expansion.
In this role, you will:
* Lead the GlobalEye business at Saab level, driving coordination and direction across the organisation as the program enters a period of significant growth in the coming years.
* Coordinate multiple programs within the GlobalEye domain, ensuring alignment, prioritisation and effective execution across initiatives.
* Drive product coordination across contributing organisations, securing a coherent and competitive GlobalEye offering.
* Hold responsibility for capacity planning, ensuring the organisation is equipped to meet current and future program demands.
* Be responsible for aircraft and modification material, ensuring readiness and availability to support program execution and delivery.
* Lead and develop an organisation of approximately 50-60 employees across one to two management levels, with clear accountability for performance and delivery.
You will report to the Head of BU Airborne Early Warning and work in close collaboration with senior stakeholders across the business unit and the broader Saab organization. The role may involve occasional travel.
Your profile
You are a forward-thinking and structured leader with a strong technical background, ideally a degree in engineering, combined with a sharp strategic mindset. You thrive in complex environments and have a proven ability to lead initiatives from idea to implementation.
You likely bring:
* Extensive experience from leading complex business operations, delivered through both project-based and product-oriented structures.
* Solid experience from the aviation sector and defence systems environment, with a strong understanding of operational and industrial contexts.
* Excellent communication and executive leadership skills, with the ability to engage boards, senior stakeholders and cross-functional leadership teams.
* Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken, with the ability to confidently represent the organisation in senior forums and international contexts.
* Documented experience of leading managers and teams with full personnel responsibility, delivering results through others in complex environments.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
