Group Manager Software Charging Verification, Electromobility
2025-02-28
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happen in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development of the lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We make our customers; the planet and our future generations win. Do you have a cutting-edge knowledge of Embedded software, charging and verification? We are looking for a Group manager- is it you? Apply now!
Electronics Engineering is one of the key engineering functions within Electromobility responsible for development, verification and delivery of electronics hardware and software for electric propulsion system including sub systems and component areas in electric propulsion management system, electric motor management system and battery management system.
We are looking for a Group Manager Charging Verification in Electronics Engineering. You will be responsible for leading and developing a team of talented engineers focused on the verification of charging-related electronics and software, which is one of the most critical functions and system areas of electromobility. You will play a key role in ensuring the quality, reliability, and performance of our products, while driving continuous improvement and innovation.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead, mentor, and develop a team of verification engineers, fostering a collaborative and high-performance work environment.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including system engineering, software development, complete system validation, integration and release, to deliver high-quality solutions.
* Define and implement verification strategies, processes, and tools to optimize efficiency and effectiveness.
* Manage resources and budgets to ensure successful delivery of verification activities in project execution.
* Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in automotive software and hardware verification.
* Being a key member in the department leadership team to lead from strategy to delivery.
Who are you
We believe that you are a visionary leader who thrives on turning strategies into reality. You're a mentor, coach, and advocate for your team. Your leadership style is characterized by empathy, integrity, and a commitment to fostering a culture of trust and collaboration. You empower and support your team members to reach their full potential, driving purpose and delivering results. Your ability to inspire teams, drive execution excellence, and cultivate a culture of growth and accountability will be essential. With a strong customer orientation and a track record of building high-performing teams, you'll be a key player in steering our organization toward success.
As a person we believe that you have a can-do attitude and a result-oriented mindset, which will help you to take on challenging assignments in a successful way. You can easily make decisions based upon the mix of facts and aligned assumptions with uncertainty. In a dynamic environment, effective priority management is essential. You excel in identifying critical path activities, mitigating risks, and optimizing to ensure short-term needs with long-term strategic goals.
Electromobility is evolving at a rapid pace, requiring adaptability and resilience from all team members. You excel in change management, implementing processes and initiatives that facilitate seamless transitions and foster a culture of continuous improvement.
Qualifications:
* Master's degree in electrical engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
* Proven experience of line managerial role (leading people level) in international environment, passionate of building diverse teams and turning them into great ones.
* In-depth knowledge of embedded system development and verification, especially in charging related function and system domain, global charging interface standards.
* Hands-on experience with Software-in-the-Loop (SIL), Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) and automated testing frameworks for automotive electronics and software verification.
* Familiarity with automotive product development process and industry standards such as ISO 26262, ASPICE, and AUTOSAR.
* Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to manage complex challenges to secure delivery.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across cultures and functions.
