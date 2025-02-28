Group Manager Platform Management
2025-02-28
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happen in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development of the lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We make our customers; the planet and our future generations win. Do you have a Project Management leadership background in Electronics? We are looking for a Group Manager- is it you? Apply now!
Electronics Engineering is one of the key engineering functions within Electromobility responsible for development, verification and delivery of electronics hardware and software for electric propulsion system including sub systems and component areas in electric propulsion management system, electric motor management system and battery management system.
We are looking for a Group Manager Electronics Hardware and Software Platform Management in Electronics Engineering. You will lead a dynamic team of project and technical leaders responsible for securing the delivery of electronics hardware and software functions in a portfolio of projects (integrated into the complete system) and leveraging platform perspectives for the best synergies of technology and way of working in several product line applications.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead, mentor, and develop a team of project leaders, fostering a collaborative and high-performance work environment. Collaborate with cross-functional project management and engineering departments, including both within and outside of electromobility. Define and implement portfolio and project structure and governance, continuously improve processes to optimize efficiency and effectiveness. Manage resources, and budgets to ensure successful delivery of Electronics Engineering scope in project execution.
Being a key member in the department leadership team to lead from strategy to delivery.
Who are you
We believe that you are a visionary leader who thrives on turning strategies into reality. Your ability to inspire teams, drive execution excellence to delivery on time with high quality standard and cultivate a culture of growth and accountability will be essential. With a strong customer orientation and a track record of building high-performing teams, you'll be a key player in steering our organization toward success.
You're a mentor, coach, and advocate for your team. Your leadership style is characterized by empathy, integrity, and a commitment to fostering a culture of trust and collaboration. You empower and support your team members to reach their full potential, driving purpose and delivering results.
You have the experience of optimizing the efficiency of existing processes, way of working and setting new structures for internal and external stakeholders. Effective communication and relationship-building skills are essential for success in this role. You engage with internal and external stakeholders at all levels, fostering strong partnerships and aligning efforts to achieve shared goals.
As a person we believe that you have a can-do attitude and a result-oriented mindset, which will help you to take on challenging assignments in a successful way. You can easily make decisions based upon the mix of facts and aligned assumptions with uncertainty. In a dynamic environment, effective priority and risk management is essential. You excel in identifying critical path activities, mitigating risks, and optimizing to ensure short-term needs with long-term strategic goals.
Electromobility is evolving at a rapid pace, requiring adaptability and resilience from all team members. You excel in change management, implementing processes and initiatives that facilitate seamless transitions and foster a culture of continuous improvement.
Other important competences required for this role:
* MSc degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar
* Experience of line managerial role (leading people level) in international environment, proven track record of building diverse teams and turning them into great ones.
* Solid understanding of automotive software and electronics hardware development processes, including system design, implementation, verification, integration, and release procedures.
* Experience in electric propulsion related system, function or component development is a merit.
* Proven track record in driving project execution and excellence, with experience in overseeing complex initiatives from concept to completion.
* Experience in managing both phase gated projects and agile operations is crucial to effectively support the team's diverse interfaces and operation within the organization.
* Experience of Volvo Group DVP project leading is a big merit.
* Experience in project portfolio, platform management and governance are highly meritorious. Ersättning
