Graduate Modelling Engineer
ARM Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2025-01-23
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ARM Sweden AB i Lund
We are a small team that develops hardware data compression technologies for use across different future Arm IP solutions. We are part of the Arm Central Technology Group responsible for researching and defining groundbreaking technologies for Arm products. We pursue next-generation Arm technology, inventing new concepts that will power billions of devices worldwide. We are looking for a graduate to join our great team.
Are you a forward-thinking, passionate engineer motivated by the challenge of working on this ground-breaking technology? If so, we look forward to learning more about you.
What you could be doing as a Graduate Modelling Engineer?
Analyzing use cases to resolve how compression can be used to improve performance and power consumption
Inventing compression technology to improve power, performance and area
Modeling use of compression for use cases
Writing specifications for the compression solution for product engineering teams to implement
We are looking for individuals who:
Hold (or are on track to hold) a degree from a University in Computer Science, Mathematics, Electronic / Electrical Engineering by the programme start date. Candidates with alternative degrees will also be considered if they have relevant experience.
You have a passion to innovate, think differently, explore new avenues
Strong analytical skills, eagerness to find innovative solutions to sophisticated problems
You are capable of working efficiently alone as well as in a team environment, this team spanning across multiple groups and multiple countries
Qualities that will help your application stand out:
A strong understanding of the fundamentals of computer architecture
Programming skills (C++, Python)
Knowledge of digital hardware design or data compression
Comfortable working on immature technologies and following up the latest advances in science
You demonstrate passion, drive and diligence
Good written and verbal communication skills
Additional Information:
We encourage early applications as we review them on a first come/first served basis. Please apply as soon as you feel ready. Please include your University Transcript (Grade sheet) to your application together with your English CV.
In Return:
In addition to a competitive salary and comprehensive rewards package, you'll also receive the support, autonomy and opportunity to excel in your career.
With a mid-year, and year-end review you'll have two windows each year to progress recognizing the pace at which you could grow. Attend our "Grad-teach-Grads" workshops, guest speaker series and various social events to expand your knowledge. Want to take this a step further? Join our Graduate Committee and home in on your planning, networking and co-ordination skills.
You'll also be invited to our exclusive Global Graduate Conference (GGC)! A yearly occurrence exclusive for Graduates allowing you to hear from executive members, inspiring speakers and make connections for life.
With many of our leaders and technical specialists having originally joined as a Graduate, will you be next? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arm Sweden AB
(org.nr 556715-4868), https://careers.arm.com/early-careers
Emdalavägen 6 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Jobbnummer
9121947