Global Remote Resolutions Leader
Ikea Retail Services AB / Kundservicejobb / Malmö
2024-12-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
As a person, you are enthusiastic about understanding the behaviors of people and motivated by developing and supporting others to reach set goals. You are motivated by exceeding customer expectations and growing satisfaction with effective service and support. You can build trustful relationships to coach and influence colleagues in an inspirational way.
We believe you bring:
• specific knowledge of resolutions services in a remote environment, including reactive and proactive
• expertise of the aftersales area and its contribution to business growth
• knowledge of the drivers of customer satisfaction, with a special focus on omnichannel environments
• general knowledge of the contact center industry and in particular the customer service function within globally steered organizations
• formal qualifications in After Sales, Customer Service, or equivalent
• 5 years of experience as a leader
• 5 years of experience in resolutions / after-sales functions with proven results
• 3 years of experience working with relevant range and services
Last but not least, you embody the IKEA culture and values and bring it to life in your work!
Your responsibilities
As a Global Resolutions Leader, you will represent an assigned area within Resolution in the RCMP delivering customer centric services and solutions in all remote channels to secure high performance and continuous improvements.
More in detail you will:
• plan and execute performance reviews, audits, and improvement initiatives within the assigned area to identify improvement potential
• lead and facilitate meetings with country Resolutions managers and specialists to ensure standards within assigned areas are upheld and improved
• capture and act on input and feedback from countries on improvement areas by continuously developing improvement ideas to create sustained positive change - within the assigned area
• identify and validate information and learning needs within the assigned area in order to maintain the excellent content quality that enables high competence
• define, prioritize, and validate needs related to continuous, incremental service and process improvement initiatives, cooperating with Performance Leader and Experience Design, in order to optimize the business outcomes
• ensure collaboration and integration with other relevant group organizations and functions, e.g. Customer Fulfilment and Customer, through formalized cadence to secure alignment and common priorities
• collaborate with the Analytics team in order to identify root causes with the goal to reduce customer pain points assessing and prioritizing technology needs for the assigned area by developing a periodic report in order to enable future key activities
This is a permanent position based in Malmö, and you will report to Remote Resolution Manager.
Our team within IKEA
The Remote Customer Meeting Point, an integrated part of the new IKEA Omnichannel retailing system, drives and enables sustainable, extraordinary growth in a new era of remote meeting the customer (Sales & Resolutions). It empowers and drives outcomes to realize a simple, unique, and seamless meeting whenever and wherever our customers want to meet with IKEA coworkers in a remote setting.
Apply now!
We will review applications continuously and look forward to receiving your application in English. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Sofie Skarlöv at sofie.skarlov2@ingka.ikea.com
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-28
E-post: sofie.skarlov2@ingka.ikea.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Retail Services AB
(org.nr 556661-0886)
Älmhultsgatan 2
)
215 86 MALMÖ
9064485