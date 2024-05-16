Global Mobility Manager
2024-05-16
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group: About us - H&M Group (hmgroup.com)
Job Description
Do you want to be part of reinventing Global Mobility at H&M Group?
The H&M Group is on an exciting journey to transform our business to create meaningful growth and lead our industry into a sustainable future. We will make it happen through integrating our culture, leadership, and values into everything we do.
We know that people will be key to our success, and HR plays an essential role in attracting, developing and retaining the talents we need, to transform. New ways of working are being established across the HR Community aiming to transform into a more digitalized and data driven function, harmonizing ways of working across all brands and functions and providing a consistent colleague experience.
Our team is on the journey of reinventing the Total Rewards function to secure that H&M can attract, develop and retain the right talents. We do this by partnering up with HR and leaders, across the organization.
We will design, digitalize and simplify Reward activities and ways of working. Together we will be leading and developing the Rewards activities across the company as well as understand and leverage local initiatives. Our role is also to develop the best practices within the Reward area based on market trends, insights and internal feedback where we ensure knowledge sharing with relevant stakeholders at all levels.
To support this change journey, we are now looking for a Global Mobility Manager, who will set the strategic plan for Group Mobility and secure its implementation. As a Global Mobility Manager, you will be globally responsible for designing and developing programs, policies and offerings within the Mobility area with the objective to be relevant, effective and harmonized. The Global Mobility Manager will also be leading and developing a team, coaching and motivating team members to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive business results. You will create conditions for strong team contributions and operational excellence .
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading and Developing Your Team:
Coach, motivate, and develop team members to deliver seamless customer experience and strong business results.
Create conditions for strong team performance, clear roles and responsibilities and succession planning within the team.
Projects:
Identify areas for improvement in the Group mobility portfolio and initiate and drive relevant projects.
Develop, implement, and manage mobility programs, policies, frameworks, and tools to support Group direction and People strategy.
Ensure market competitiveness of policies and programs through external and internal networking.
Policy & Compliance:
Ensure compliance of Group mobility policies and ways of working in all countries where H&M Group operates.
Collaborate with external providers and authorities as well as internal stakeholders to ensure compliance and support for assignees.
Monitor performance against standards and implement corrective actions as needed.
Advisory:
Provide subject matter expertise on mobility-related matters, including policy, process, tax, immigration, and labor law.
Support team members on complex case management and advise internal management on cross-border issues.
Participate in change and strategic initiatives requiring mobility expertise and analyze and advise on solutions.
Qualifications
Who You Are:
Minimum 10 years of related functional and management experience in similar sized global organizations.
Extensive experience in international assignments, global mobility, and expatriate management.
Proven ability to manage complexity while maintaining simplicity in solutions.
Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.
Experience navigating and thriving in a global matrix organization is a strong advantage.
Business-minded with a strong customer-centric approach.
Effective collaborator with excellent communication skills.
Strong coaching, leadership, stakeholder management, analytical, and strategic planning skills.
Proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
Fluent in English, additional languages desirable.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm.
