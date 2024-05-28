Global Expert A - System Engineering
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-05-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you consider yourself to be a leader, not a follower? Are you the next engaged Global Expert A - System Engineering who will drive systems development at Tetra Pak?
We are looking for a new colleague, an engaged System Engineer who can take an exciting leading role in developing system solutions at Tetra Pak.
In this role, you will lead the technical development of integrated solutions/products within and between development teams. You will ensure that the technical maturity of a solution evolves according to requirements, with a focus on Engineering Tools for Product and Plant Design and integration across all parts of the value chain.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden, with stakeholders and team members spread around the globe.
What you will do
Drive and deploy the appointed capability area globally, ensuring that Tetra Pak organizations have the right level of knowledge and competence by providing best practices through coaching and support.
Develop and continuously improve processes, procedures, standards, and tools, along with associated training material. Deliver training to our end users, including certification.
Lead requirements management, including translating business needs into requirements.
Define the system under development and establish verification and validation strategies with relevant stakeholders.
Lead interface management, ensuring integration with other impacting or impacted systems.
Lead Failure Mode Effects and Analysis and technical risk management.
Analyze and propose trade-offs that minimize time to market and maximize value.
Manage technical maturity progress of the solution by leading verification and validation planning and execution.
Present technical status at sprint reviews and in technical governance forums.
To be successful in this senior position, you must demonstrate solid leadership skills. The System Engineer will integrate across scrum teams and outside the development program, acting as a role model for their colleagues.
We believe you have
As a person, you are confident in your expertise and enjoy taking a leading role in technical development activities. You can lead by facilitating technical decision-making to achieve needed trade-offs in situations of high uncertainty and risk. You are driven and engaged in your work, and taking initiative comes naturally to you.
You communicate with structure and assertiveness in forums with international and cross-cultural participation. You have integrity and build trust by being objective and informed. You possess the ability to build and maintain a network within the organization.
To be successful in this position, you have experience with complex systems and processes (experience with the Hexagon Smart Plant Foundation - SPF platform is a plus), and you are curious about the interaction between technology and business development.
We believe you have a university degree in Engineering and at least 7 years of experience in technical product development. You have documented experience in Systems Engineering methodologies and are fluent in speaking and writing English.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 18th June 2024.
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Akademikerklubben/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8711298