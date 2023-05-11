General Manager Brewdog Malmö
Brüdog Bar S:T Eriksgatan AB / Servitörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla servitörsjobb i Malmö
2023-05-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brüdog Bar S:T Eriksgatan AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT US
We love great craft beer. We want everyone to be as passionate about it as we are - and our bars are at the heart of that mission. You'll help us deliver an amazing beer and customer experience every shift so, because we expect great things from you, we give great things back.
HOP STOCK | We believe in sharing our success with our crew and have a unique Hop Stock benefit for our management team. That means you share in our success, and if we grow strongly, we win together.
PROFIT SHARE | Our BrewDog Bars now share 10% of their profits with our fantastic crew. We're setting the bar high for the hospitality industry and giving you even more reasons to do an amazing job.
4-WEEK SABBATICAL| After every 5 years here you will receive an additional 4 weeks off to spend doing whatever you want.
STAFF DISCOUNT | 25% off in bars
BEER TRAINING | We love beer and we want you to love beer too, so we'll support you through the internationally-recognised Cicerone qualifications, so you can love it almost as much as we do.
PAWTERNITY LEAVE | Take a week of fully paid leave when adopting a new puppy or rescue dog, to help bond with and acclimatise the new pet.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We at BrewDog have one mission. We want to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are. Our bars are at the forefront of that mission, delivering amazing beer & customer service at all times. And now, we're looking for a General Manager to join our team.
In this role you'll be leading from the front - you'll be the benchmark for customer service, leading by example & training others to give the best customer experience of all time. BrewDog's goal is to be the best employer ever, so part of your role will be ensuring all of your team are happy, developing themselves, reaching goals & having fun. This senior position will also encompass managing the profitability of the overall business.
You'll be leading an experienced management team alongside a crew of passionate & confident individuals, made up of team in the kitchen, on the floor & behind the bar. Some with vast amounts of beer knowledge, some with years of customer service experience, some fresh into the industry. Your job is to be the glue that holds the team together & pushes them to be better every single day, and develop to the next stages of their career with us.
ABOUT YOU
You must have at least a couple of years' experience in a management role in a busy bar & kitchen in order to help steer and develop the team here.
Financial acumen will also be required for this role, managing the P&L of all parts of the business.
You'll be dedicated and flexible - this one of a kind role within BrewDog will be both challenging and rewarding, and something you can make your own.
Knowledge of craft beer for this role would be desirable, but a willingness to learn if you don't is essential. We've got all the tools (and the beer), you just need to be excited to learn.
You also must be customer service focus centric, making sure every single experience a customer has at this BrewDog bar absolutely stand-out.
You'll be a natural trainer & love seeing the people around you learn & develop, you'll be responsible for nurturing the future talent in BrewDog bars and take pride in that.
Proven experience of successfully managing and developing a driven and high performing with examples of team progression. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://jobs.brewdog.com/vacancies/2999/general-manager.html
E-post: liam.finn@brewdog.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "General Manager Application". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brüdog Bar S:T Eriksgatan AB
(org.nr 556844-8871), https://www.brewdog.com/uk
Baltzarsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
211 36 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Brüdog Bar Malmö Jobbnummer
7765967