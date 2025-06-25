Game Data Analyst - Games
At Embark Studios, as a Game Data Analyst, you will play a crucial role in our team of data professionals, focusing specifically on gaming analytics for our first-person shooter game. You will be instrumental in providing insights and support for our game titles, leveraging data to optimize player experience, and providing actionable insights for the game development team. This position presents an exciting opportunity to merge your love for gaming with your expertise in data analytics.
Example of responsibilities
Collaborate and work closely with game designers and business stakeholders
Research and develop metrics and performance indicators
Extract, analyze, and communicate insights from gameplay data
Design telemetry logging
Communicate results clearly and concisely to stakeholders from both game and commercial teams
We would love if you have
Strong proficiency in SQL and experience with database querying, preferably using tools such as BigQuery
Excellent analytical skills with the ability to translate data into meaningful insights and recommendations
Proficiency in Python scripting for data manipulation and analysis
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to collaborate effectively across teams and communicate complex concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Experience from working in a fast-paced environment where your skills depend on personal independence and agility
Experience with game analytics and a strong interest in first-person shooter games
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application."
