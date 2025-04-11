Futuraskolan International- Lärare i Franska (deltid)
We are now looking for a qualified French Teacher to substitute part-time 40% - 60% for grades 6-9 during the 2025/2026 school year, starting in August 2025.
Futuraskolan is a privately owned school organisation with 13 pre-schools and schools in the Stockholm area. Futuraskolan has a strong and present set of values. The values that best describe our culture are Progressiveness, Energy and Respect (PER). We focus on learning through the international programs IPC and IMYC. Our vision is to be the best Stepping Stone for Future World Citizens. With us, every child and student is made visible, challenged and successful based on their individual level. We strive to develop children and students who are internationally minded, generous in spirit and imbued with a sense of community service founded on respect. We want our students to become caring in the wider world.
You are confident in your teaching role and have the ability to create a good working climate in your student groups. You have a good ability to work together and a positive view of your work, which is contagious in the business.
You have the good ability to create a safe social climate and trustworthy relationships in the group. You believe in each individual's ability to learn and use a variety of methods to further each student's experience and development. Through your own reflection and feedback from colleagues, students and guardians, you are constantly developing your leadership.
To obtain employment, extracts from the Police's criminal record must be presented.
