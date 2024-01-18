Functional Safety Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you the kind of person who is passionate about cybersecurity and implementation of cybersecurity mechanisms? Would you like to use your passion in the automotive industry and be part of the cybersecurity vehicle type approval? Would you like to work in a great team with skilled and helpful colleagues? If so, this job will be interesting for you.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe, driver-friendly solutions and we develop top quality services to make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
The Team
Our team, "Central functional safety at GTT" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and design vehicle functional safety concept, supporting all product streams across GTT to do HARA, FSC, TSC, Joint review with supplier and ensure compliancy of our development process and product to state of the arts such as ISO 26262 and ISO 21448 (SOTIF) and also AD standards such as UL 4600.
Roles and Responsibilities
As Functional Safety Engineer you will be involved in all levels of product development from participating in strategic planning for the group, partner/suppliers' selection, review Functional Safety DIA, initial concept design and development through to production launch. It will involve interacting with a variety of groups including electrical engineering and mechatronics engineering as well as customers and suppliers / technical partners.
In this position you will be involved in detail of safety concept design, requirement's review and support teams to do HARA, FSC and TSC. Good knowledge about system engineering and safety concept design on SW and HW levels is mandatory for this position which included refinement of requirements to HW and SW and ensure bidirectional traceability between safety goals and low-level safety requirements.
* Planning and score-keeping of safety test activities (Safety plan) depending on the scope of each specific vehicle project
* Drive the development of functional and technical safety concepts within the function, system, subsystem, software, and hardware
* Lead functional safety engineering activities for product development teams and develop technical work products.
* Co-developing Impact analysis and making recommendations for inclusion of accurate safety criteria in system design and procedures to control or eliminate hazards.
* Develop technical work products specific for functional safety requirements, e.g. item definition, criticality analyses, other safety analyses, and test coverage analysis for safety requirements
* Implementation of functional and technical safety requirements in all parts of the vehicle system design
* Development of verification and validation strategies within the subsystems, software, and hardware, e.g. hazard and risk assessment (HARA), FTAs, SFMEAs, functional safety concept & technical safety concept (for systems with safety goals or ASIL classified requirements)
* Develop and integrate Functional Safety standards and industry common practices into corporate processes according to ISO 26262.
* Ensure technical specifications and other work products are prepared, and stored correctly, and revisions are managed and released in timely manner
* Ensure that safety plan activities meet program timing.
* Align safety related topics with suppliers and customers.
Who are you!
As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams. We expect you to have:
* M.Sc. or B.Sc. within Electrical, Applied Physics, Mechatronic Engineering
* Knowledge of functional safety activities and deliveries according to ISO 26262
* Documented experience of working with: Safety Analyses at HW and SW levels including HW/SW FMEA & FTA, Performing DFA, ensure freedom of Interferences.
* Specification of the hardware-software interface (HSI)
* SW/HW Architecture
* HW schematics, FMEDA, BOM list and PMHF Metrics Calculation (ASIL C/D)
* Safety Concept Design/Engineering
* Fluent in English, spoken and written
* Hand on experience of technical safety concepts and ASIL requirement specifications
* Excellent communication skills
If you have questions, please contact: Mahshad Mahally - Director Cybersecurity & Functional Safety - mahshad.mahally@volvo.com
