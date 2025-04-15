Functional safety and requirement engineer
2025-04-15
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
On this journey we are looking for a functional safety and requirement engineer to work with our future challenges of battery and electrification control systems for electrified vehicles. You will be part of the "Functional safety and system requirements team" and work closely with 15 other skilled and passionate engineers in a global agile team.
Assignment
You will work with functional safety artifacts such as HARA, safety goals, fault tree analysis, functional safety concept, breaking down and write requirements on system level. The work is characterized by networking and collaboration with other competences within our organization such as safety manager, system architects, software developers and test developers but also with other development departments for both software and hardware related topics. You will perform own deliveries as well as supporting the organization with your competence in functional safety and requirement topics.
Your profile
You have a master's degree in computer science, information technology, engineering physics or equivalent and a couple of years of experience from working with vehicle embedded systems. Previous experience from working either with functional safety (ISO26262) or requirement writing on system level is required.
You are comfortable with taking lead in the work and enjoy involving your colleagues. Your problem-solving skills and your capacity to adapt to changing circumstances will be your best tool and advantage in this position. We are a large organization with a great deal of cross-functional collaboration and your skills in communication and building relationships will be appreciated. Good knowledge of English is required.
We offer
Scania offers more than the chance to work with technology at the forefront where your personal skills contribute to make difference. Scania's culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. Our people are our most important resource, so we invest in employee training. We will give you the opportunity to develop your skills so you can grow with us.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as staff car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, fitness centre, direct bus service between Stockholm City and Södertälje and much more.
Scania is owned by the Traton Group, which also includes the brands; MAN, International Motors and VW Truck & Bus. Collaboration between the four brands have increased and next year all brands' R&D will move into a joint company called Traton R&D. This position will be affected by this change, as from April 1, 2025.
Application
If you are interested, please apply before the 24th of April 2025. Your application should include a CV and a cover letter. We will review the applications and conduct interviews continuously. A background check will be conducted for this position.
