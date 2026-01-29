Functional Analyst
2026-01-29
Are you the bridge between business needs and technical solutions? We are looking for a Functional Analyst to join us in an advisory and operational capacity. In this role, you will work at the heart of our production, focusing on requirements analysis, process mapping, and the development of smart digital solutions.
Your mission is to help the organization identify business needs, find innovative solutions, and transform them into functioning technical processes.
Key Responsibilities
Requirements & Analysis: Handle requirements gathering, analysis, and documentation for data mapping within production lines.
Process Improvement: Map business processes and design proposals for continuous improvement.
MES Implementation: Implement production lines into the MES (Manufacturing Execution System).
Digital Advisory: Act as an advisor in digitalization and work closely with the engineering team on projects involving automated production cells.
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking a self-motivated communicator who enjoys diving deep into complex processes. You should have a solid understanding of how digitalization adds value to the manufacturing industry.
Qualifications:
Experience in requirements analysis and business systems (preferably SAP and MES).
A strong understanding of business flows within the manufacturing sector.
Fluency in English is required (Swedish is preferred; Swedish language training is available).
Meritorious Skills:
University degree in Engineering, including programming experience.
Experience with OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) measurement and production follow-up.
Scripting skills in Python and/or Excel VBA.
Hands-on experience with the Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
