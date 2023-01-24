Function Development engineer
Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.https://www.aurobay.com/about/introducing-aurobay/)
has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
Aurobay is looking for a Function Development engineer at the Thermal & Fluids Control Solutions team. This is an exciting position where you will be a part of the journey towards zero carbon emissions and a healthier world and contribute to the forming of our future.
We are a medium-sized group with many talented people who work with exiting projects for the current and next generation of powertrain solutions. The team Thermal and Fluids are regardless of the naming a very wide group regarding technical responsibilities, we are working both with conventional combustion engine solutions, hybrid engine solutions as well as pure battery electric solutions. We develop and use new processes, ways of working and tools for both the Software Solution team and the sister team Calibration as well to the rest of the section Engine Controls & Diagnostics.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Bachelor, master, or relevant experience in the field of Electrical engineering, Mechanical engineering, Mechatronics, Computer engineering or Engineering Physics with a passion for vehicles and powertrains
• Good knowledge in combustion technology and/or electrical machines good programming skills in Matlab/Simulink and Python and be able to write your own script
• Good communicating skills, including a high level in spoken and written English
• B type driver's license
• Quality oriented in the tasks given and can keep a time schedule.
• Good planning skills
• Caring about the team, a team player
Your role at Aurobay
Aurobay has started a journey towards zero emission powertrains and needs skilled engineers to reach this goal. As a Function developer you will be part of a team that works both with writing functions to be implemented in various costumer ECU:s to writing virtual powertrain models for Offline testing.
Currently we are working with enabling upcoming projects by writing software packages towards these projects. The projects are within light duty (passenger cars), medium duty (delivery trucks etc.) and Heavy duty. These segments of the automotive industry need both conventional combustion engines, hybrid electric and pure battery electric powertrains. Normally when a new technical concept is being developed the engineers from the Solution team are taking lead by being part of a system team where hardware and software meets, together they form the technical solution. When the concept is mature it is handed over to the calibration team to finalize the product or the project.
The Software Solution team are working very closely to the sister team T&F Calibrations with support and collaboration in the projects. We are working Agile which means that we are working in sprints and increments. This gives us the opportunity to plan our work well to follow a deadline, but it also gives us the mandate to replan our activities when something has higher priority.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is February 28th but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Christoffer Nylén, christoffer.nylen@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@volvocars.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@volvocars.com
, tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com
, tel +46708219331 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Christoffer Nylén christoffer.nylen@aurobay.com Jobbnummer
7377013