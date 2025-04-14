Function Developer
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
About us, your future team:.
We are MEVA; Motion Estimation and Vehicle Automation sub-stream. Our group is responsible for the development and maintenance of different types of estimations such as longitudinal and lateral velocity, yaw rate and accelerations. This we do for different Volvo internal customers and functions, like ADAS, Powertrain and Vehicle Dynamics to be used in many different applications.
Main responsibilities for the role:
SW development within our continuous integration framework, delivering SW updates to production vehicles.
Algorithm design and proof of concept investigations for new motion estimation and motion prediction functionality.
Testing of software in both test bench and vehicle environments.
Specification and evaluation of new motion sensor technology as well as new sensor fusion techniques.
Who are you?
We believe that you are someone with genuine interest in design and development of automotive vehicle functions. Someone who is willing to work hands-on in applying the knowledge. Being creative and having the mindset to constantly learn and improve to have the best solutions for our customers. You have a positive outlook and collaborative mindset.
Requirements and qualifications:
M.Sc. degree in Vehicle Dynamics, Control systems, Mechatronics, Robotics or similar
At least 7 years work experience in function and/or software development, preferably within automotive.
Basic knowledge in functional safety (ISO26262) principles in function and/or software development.
Good knowledge in Control engineering, Software development, Signal processing and/or Sensor fusion.
Understanding of Application SW development and the related environment.
Well experienced with tools such as Matlab (Simulink), CANalyzer, as well as rapid prototyping and systems development principles.
Familiar with C programming and tools such as GIT, Vector DaVinci, CANoe, CANalyzer, dSpace, SystemWeaver (SE-TOOL)
Let's connect!
If you have any questions about the role or are interested in hearing more, please get in touch with our Talent Acquisition Partner, Batool Malik at batool.malik@volvo.com
Last application date: 24th April 2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
