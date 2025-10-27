Fullstack Software Developer
Join our client's innovative team, shaping the future of IoT and cloud solutions. Work with cutting-edge technologies on their fast-growing, business-critical Insight platform, a cloud-native microservices architecture using AWS and serverless design, making smarter buildings a reality.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this fullstack role, you will be central to designing, building, and evolving both AWS backend cloud solutions (Java, Go) and web client frontend (React). You will develop new features, optimize existing functionality, and enable flexibility in addressing user needs across the stack within an agile team environment.
You are offered
Our client offers a unique opportunity to work with cutting-edge IoT and cloud technologies, fostering professional growth within an agile team. You will directly contribute to a business-critical, cloud-native platform, delivering tangible value to customers and shaping the future of intelligent building solutions.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves developing new features and optimizing existing functionality for both cloud backend and web frontend, aiming to enable flexibility in addressing functionality and user needs. The work will deliver real value to customers and internal users.
• Designing and implementing cloud-based and web-based functionality and infrastructure
• Contributing to platform architecture with a focus on security, scalability, and performance
• Contributing to the user interface with a focus on usability and modularity
• Collaborating with architects, designers, testers, and fellow developers to ensure technical excellence
• Translating business needs into clear, actionable technical requirements
• Ensuring software quality through secure coding practices, peer reviews, and automated testing
• Maintaining and optimizing current systems for long-term reliability
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Solid experience in Java for core service development
• Solid experience in Go for AWS Lambda functions
• Solid experience in React frontend development
• Experience in AWS cloud development, including serverless and event-driven architectures
• Fluency in English
• University Degree in IT / Computer Science or a similar field
• Experience with Scrum, Kanban or similar agile methodology
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines, test-driven development, and automated testing
• Familiarity and practical experience with UX design and development
• Background in agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban, using tools like JIRA or Azure DevOps
• Ability to contribute to and maintain scalable, maintainable architecture and documentation
• Understanding of best practices for security and awareness of threats to software security
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is building an ecosystem of connected, intelligent products and services, focused on enhancing customer operations through data collection, remote control, and performance optimization to create smarter buildings. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
