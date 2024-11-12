Fullstack Developer
2024-11-12
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
We are looking for a Fullstack Developer to produce scalable software solutions. You'll be part of a cross-functional team that's responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Fullstack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.
If you're also familiar with Agile methodologies, we'd like to meet you.
Key Responsibilities:
Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions
Design client-side and server-side architecture
Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
Write effective APIs
Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
Create security and data protection settings
Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design
Write technical documentation
Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software
Education & Experience:
Proven experience as a Fullstack Developer or similar role
Experience developing desktop and mobile applications
Familiarity with common stacks
Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery)
Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)
Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (e.g. Apache) and UI/UX design
Experience with version control systems such as Git and proficiency in using command-line interfaces
Understanding of web server technologies such as Nginx, Apache, and server-side languages such as PHP or ASP.NET
Knowledge of web security and best practices for secure web development
Familiarity with agile methodologies and experience working in agile development teams
Good understanding of software development principles and practices such as testing, debugging, and code optimization
Preferred Skills:
An analytical mind & Organizational skills
Awareness of user-centric design principles, experience in creating visually appealing and intuitive user interfaces
Knowledge of techniques to optimize application performance, such as caching, code optimization, and database indexing
Great attention to detail and excellent communication and teamwork skills
Continuous learning and keeping up to date with new technologies, frameworks, and best practices in full-stack web development
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
Be inspired to grow within the role, experience the freedom to be yourself and the ability to watch your ideas come to life. We encourage transparent communication. Så ansöker du
