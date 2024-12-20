Full stack developer with interest in IT monitoring | SEB, Solna
Are you passionate about technology and making a difference? Join the transformation of SEBs IT monitoring team!
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fuelled by collaboration. From COBOL to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone. Are you ready to take on a new challenge? If so, you'll be interested in this opportunity!
About the role:
Join our agile Monitoring Solutions team as a Full-Stack Developer. You'll be part of a center of excellence, delivering top-notch monitoring capabilities. Your work will ensure our application and infrastructure teams have a clear view of our IT landscape's health. Your responsibilities will include developing and maintaining the self-service portal AIWA, for monitoring services. You will collaborate closely with the team, the product owner, and our stakeholders to ensure that our services are easy to understand, use, and integrate with.
The front-end services are developed in React and are deployed on the SEB-managed OpenShift environment. Backend services are built using Java, Node.js, and Python, and they are deployed on a combination of container-based solutions and traditional Linux servers. Currently we are in the process of
migrating all services to the SEB-managed OpenShift environment. You will be also responsible for creating effective deployment and testing strategies that are resilient working and contributing towards continuous improvements and continuous delivery process
We are seeking a team-oriented individual who is passionate about building scalable, future-proof solutions. You are an eager learner and understand the benefits of co-creation and knowledge sharing within a team. Problem-solving comes naturally to you, whether it's in a technical, user-oriented, or team context.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
Expert level experience in frontend-development, React or similar frameworks, HTML and CSS
Experience with Java with Spring boot
Experience with Database (e.g. SQL), version control, CI/CD pipelines.
Containerized development (e.g. Docker. OpenShift).
Familiarity with SSDLC, microservices architecture and knowledge of application frameworks and integrations.
Team player, who works as part of an agile scrum team.
Interest in leading and driving development process that includes defining technical and non-technical requirement, communication with stakeholders, and development lifecycle.
Analytical skills and knowledge to handle complex information
Great communication skills and fluency in English
Knowledge with GCP or any other Cloud environment is a big plus.
What we offer:
Agile and modern ways of working
A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
Extensive training and learning opportunities
