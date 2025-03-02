Full Stack Developer, Backend, Frontend, System
Om jobbet
My-E-Health is growing and needs to strengthen its IT department with the best job on the planet.
Small teams, great opportunities!
We are looking for talented Back-End with fullstack knowledge in DevOps, System, Front-End, AI with excellent skills in JAVA, VUE, Kotlin, REACT and other languages.
If you're looking to push innovation and human interaction in creative ways that you've never thought possible, and you're looking for a stimulating workplace in person and within the online environment then there's no need to look further.
If you have experience in frontend with Rest API endpoints, Springboot, GraphQL, Microservices, Linus, Thymelleaf, Bitbucket, Confluence, Ai and Avatars you've found your home. Naturally experience with, DevOps (CI, CD, k8s, Ansible), JAVA 17, Bootstrap, Docker, WebRTC, Media Servers, MySQL, Architectural Design, Object-Oriented Programming will help a lot in the fullstack environment which will make you part of our all-star team at My-E-Health.
Already leading our field, our team objective is to continue to press the envelope by always improving on our leading technology.
You will play a big part in influencing the architecture and techniques used. Developers with good problem-solving skills who thrives when challenged will find this opportunity enriching and rewarding!
Position overview
In this role, you would be responsible for pushing the limits for scaling online media within the Healthcare, Professional Sports, Youth and Home Monitoring sectors by implementing old and new web applications with embedded machine code features to deliver an ultra-modern and optimized product for all our users.
You will would work with, and even train other team members to develop highly maintainable, scalable solutions and PaaS/SaaS solutions to unique complex problems. You would work closely with the IT team in Sweden, clinical staff, and business stakeholders to communicate designs, development test plans and acceptance criteria. You would be involved in the full product lifecycle, from concept and design through implementation, deployment and maintenance.
Responsibilities
All frontend tasks, always developing, designing, redesigning, testing and maintaining and improvind user interface, our Ai and Avatar applications and microservice requirements.
Write and deploy high-quality, secure and well-tested code.
Actively participate in code reviews (both as reviewer and reviewee).
Actively participate in sprint planning and provide work estimates.
Provide continuous improvements to performance and stability.
Improve the team and company- you will be an active participant in our culture (mentorship, interviewing, and new initiatives).
Skills and experience
Required strong skills
Vue.js & React, UX/UI
Spring boot, SQL, THYMELEAF
Node.js, devOps
RESTful Api, JSON
Ubuntu, Python, JAVA, Kotlin, System Security, and others
Fluent in spoken and written English and / or Swedish
Required experience
5+ years Java development experience
Desired experience
Experience working full-stack.
Experience in CI/CD and any kind of DevOps setup.
Experience working with SaaS solutions.
Experience working with Webpack or similar bundler/task manager, POMS, etc...
Version control, branching and pull requests using git, and others.
Nice to have's
Experience working in an agile environment (Scrum or Kanban).
Experience migrating and rewriting medium to large projects.
Front-End experience, VR, AI and SaaS.
You should pick us because
We take pride in our sense of humor and team culture and we have a lot of fun in the process. Så ansöker du
