2024-12-08
TaxiCaller is looking for a sharp Frontend developer who wants to be part of developing the taxi booking of the future in the cloud.
The company builds the most cost-effective cloud-based traffic management system on the market for taxis, school rides and buses. In this role, you get to work broadly with the development of traffic management systems that run in real time on the web, configuration pages and public pages.
Duties:
• Development, design, testing, and release of dynamic web apps.
• Work with modern technologies such as React Native, Typescript, AWS, GitLab, Docker.
• Agile teamwork within Scrum, in close collaboration with the CTO.
• You work with short decision paths and with the possibility of rapid release and feedback from end users worldwide.
Your background:
The position puts high demands on your interest in programming and willingness and ability to push one's work forward. The company hires highly competent developers, and you get responsibility in your role and are adequately compensated.
• Great interest in programming
• Experience in frontend development
• Hobby projects alongside studies and work are highly meritorious
• Understanding of technologies such as React, Redux, Ajax, Node.js, building systems, etc.
• A technical education, preferably 3 years or longer.
Other information:
• Start date: immediately.
• Type of employment: full-time.
• Location: Linköping, Mjärdevi. Preferably on site in the office to the greatest extent.
• Working hours: regular, with the possibility of flexibility.
• Salary level: Set individually according to the candidate's experience.
• Level of experience: A few years of experience in relevant competence. You can be a junior, but then you must have something with you outside of school.
Apply to jobb@skarpr.se
with your CV.
About us: Skarp Rekrytering is a company that offers qualified recruitment in the white-collar sector. We have extensive experience in recruitment in technology and IT, where we can contribute to an efficient hiring process with our technical understanding. Over the years, the founder has worked with over thirty R&D companies and hundreds of candidates to help them find each other quickly and easily. The company has its headquarters in Linköping but works nationally within Sweden.
Welcome to read more at www.skarpr.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-07
