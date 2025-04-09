Frontend Engineer
2025-04-09
We are looking for a frontend engineer to join us in shaping the post-purchase experience for customers worldwide. You will be part of a small, agile team of five developers, working closely with product managers and UX designers. This is a great opportunity to make a real impact on how millions of people interact with our services after making a purchase.
We are currently undergoing an exciting migration from an older platform to a more modern and flexible solution. If you're passionate about building clean, user-friendly interfaces and enjoy working in a collaborative, down-to-earth team, we'd love to hear from you.
Must have:
ReactJS, preferably with Next.js using the app router
TypeScript
Headless CMS experience (Sanity is a bonus)
Tailwind CSS
Good to have:
Competence in Node.js and MongoDB
Familiarity with design collaboration tools such as Figma or similar software
Experience with the full application lifecycle, including CI/CD pipelines
Familiarity with AWS or other cloud platforms
The candidate must be onsite in Stockholm.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
