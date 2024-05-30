Frontend Developer
Job Description
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Frontend Developer with expertise in React to join our dynamic development team. As a Frontend Developer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing the user interface of our web applications using React and related technologies. You will collaborate with our product managers, designers, and backend developers to deliver high-quality, scalable, and user-friendly software solutions. The ideal candidate is passionate about frontend development, has a strong understanding of React principles, and keeps up to date with the latest trends and best practices in frontend development.
Qualifications
Develop user-friendly, responsive web applications using React.js and related frameworks.
Collaborate with product managers and UI/UX designers to translate requirements and wireframes into high-quality frontend code.
Implement pixel-perfect designs and ensure consistent visual branding across the application.
Optimize application performance and user experience by implementing efficient and reusable frontend components.
Conduct code reviews, identify areas of improvement, and provide constructive feedback to maintain code quality and consistency.
Work closely with backend developers to integrate frontend components with backend APIs and services.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to plan, prioritize, and deliver high-quality software solutions within defined timelines.
Stay up to date with the latest frontend development trends, tools, and best practices, and share knowledge with the team.
Troubleshoot and resolve frontend issues, bugs, and performance bottlenecks.
Write clean, well-documented code and ensure proper version control using Git or other version control systems.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Proven work experience as a Frontend Developer, preferably with a focus on React.
Strong proficiency in JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, and CSS.
Experience with React.js and its core principles.
Familiarity with popular React libraries and frameworks such as Redux, React Router, or Next.js.
Understanding of responsive design principles and mobile-first development.
Knowledge of frontend build tools and module bundlers such as Webpack or Babel.
Experience with version control systems, preferably Git.
Ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment and communicate technical concepts clearly.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new technologies and frameworks.
Experience with backend technologies and RESTful APIs.
Familiarity with testing frameworks such as Jest or React Testing Library.
Knowledge of UI/UX design principles and ability to work closely with designers.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies.
Additional Information
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to receiving your application!
Company Description
H&M Group is a dynamic organization committed to exceeding customer expectations through collaboration, innovation, and technology. Our tech organization caters to the unique needs of millions of customers, delivering end-to-end solutions for all our brands. As we accelerate digitalization, we seek strong leaders who can bring their best capabilities, innovative ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformative journey of H&M Group.
