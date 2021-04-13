Front-end Engineer - Stockholm Innovation & Growth AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Front-end Engineer
Stockholm Innovation & Growth AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Tilly is creating a one-stop-shop for personalised fertility support enabling proactive testning, easier ways to find relevant information and mental support. We want to support and empower each and every person facing (in)fertility issues.
We sold 200+ fertility tests during our first two months in business and 98% would recommend the test to a friend
We have 2000+ engaged community members
Our mobile app will be launched this spring
Data is at the core of what we do, and our long-term vision is that the data gathered can enable a higher degree of precision medicine within fertility treatments, improving fertility care for people worldwide. We are now looking for someone that wants to contribute substantially to Tilly and use technology to help people take control over their fertility journey.
The role includes
Envisioning and implementing awesome designs
Taking ownership of our frontend and bringing it to the next level
Building user-centered web & mobile applications using modern technologies
Learning user behaviour and extracting insights from analytics data
Who are you?
We are looking for a software engineer who is comfortable working with design and frontend. You will be working closely with our CTO and founders to create good looking and user-friendly applications. Your responsibility will be to create great designs, implement them, and to iterate upon our existing products. Since we are an early startup, we do not have robust processes and we do not write extensive specifications, therefore we value drive, creativity and initiative. You will also have the opportunity to shape the future of our products and how we work with them.
Skills & Requirements
Must haves
A Master's degree in Interaction Design, Media Technology, Design & Product Development or equivalent experience/coursework
Experience of frontend engineering in web and/or mobile applications
Nice to haves
Experience of...
Figma or similar
React JS / React Native
An interest in...
user experience
product management
The ambition of becoming a full stack engineer
About the company
Tilly is creating a one-stop-shop for personalised fertility support enabling proactive testning, easier ways to find relevant information and mental support. We want to support and empower each and every person facing (in)fertility issues!
Seniority Level
Mid-Senior level
Industry
Health, Wellness and Fitness
Employment Type
Full-time
Job Functions
EngineeringInformation Technology
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Stockholm Innovation & Growth AB
Östermalmsgatan 26A
11426 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5689443
