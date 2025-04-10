Front End Supervisor
2025-04-10
Oversees, coordinates, communicates and maintains the level of operations in this department. Encourages employees to achieve higher productivity while upholding high member service standards. Keeps lines as short as possible and contributes to administration duties.
Prepares morning register funds and arranges register fund increase during the day as needed.
Determines the right number of cash registers to be opened according to the frequency of visits. Adjusts the former based on the latter. Coordinates employee breaks, lunches, and side tasks. Asks for help from other departments when necessary.
Communicates and acknowledges the information provided by member service department every 15 min to manage the number of till needed.
Arranges register fund increases and change orders, delivers lock-up merchandise, verifies prices, approves checks, assists with cashier questions, overrides register system flags and corrects problems to enable smooth flow of members through the lines.
Performs cashiering, boxing, and other Front End duties as necessary, upholding safety and security procedures.
Assists members with questions and problems regarding merchandise, membership, payment or service to provide prompt and courteous member service
Assists in conducting job interviews. Drafts and participates in presentation of employee reviews.
Assists cashiers, overrides register system flags and corrects problems to enable smooth flow of member through the lines.
Participates to the administrative obligations to support Manager. Provides prompt and courteous customer service to members, employees and vendors at all times.
Ensures the reliability and the safety of the equipment. Schedules orders and repairs as needed. Så ansöker du
