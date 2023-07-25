fmuntz,strategic purchaser,saab,gbg
Experis AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience within strategic purchasing? Would you like to be part of a dynamic procurement team and work at a international company? Then we have the job for you! We at Jefferson Wells are looking for a strategic purchaser for our client Saab in Gothenburg. We welcome your application today!
City: Gothenburg
Duration: The assignment starts asap and is ongoing until years end with a good chance of extension.
About the job:
As a Strategic Purchaser, you will be part of a team driving the strategic agenda in relation to key suppliers and cutting-edge technology for Saab Surveillance's products. You will have an account responsibility for strategic suppliers, meaning commercial responsibility to secure optimized business solutions for Saab. You will work closely with production, product management, product design and suppliers to align requirements and find opportunities to add value for Saab in terms of quality, cost and technology. You will also be responsible for supplier performance, supporting the organization for escalated issues.
Our Strategic Purchasers have an important role in development projects to drive sourcing activities and commercially sound decisions within each project. Your responsibilities are to focus on long-term cost activities, set up supplier agreements, and continuously govern and improve cooperation with our suppliers.
In this role you might also be assigned to specific projects, such as strategic make-buy decisions or localization of supply chain in strategic countries.
To succeed in this role
We are looking for you who have a strong business understanding and acumen, with a drive to improve and challenge our business with a commercial and analytical approach. You have the ability to think and act strategically to reach our targets, and since your success is highly dependent on the close cooperation with internal stakeholders and suppliers, we believe that you are a true team player and great communicator.
Further we believe that you have:
* Ability to develop agreements to support commercial intent
* Legal and commercial experience
* Proven ability in driving effective supplier relations
* Great commitment to support and generate energy into our teams
* Well orientated in management systems, Code of Conduct, ERP systems
* Excellent skills in spoken and written English and Swedish
* Computer Products, Software and Indirect material
* Mechanical standard components, chemicals and nonmetallic
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluate continuously.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. Should you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells, you are more than welcome to contact talent acquisiton specialist Filippa Müntzing at Filippa.muntzing@jeffersonwells.se Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "c03a6447-879a-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Jefferson Wells Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7986512