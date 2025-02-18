Flutter Developer / Frontend - Installation and Customer Care
2025-02-18
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany, and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
As a Flutter Developer, you will play a pivotal role in creating the tools that enable our field teams to deliver exceptional service. You will lead the development of a robust, user-friendly mobile app designed to assist with installation processes, service visits, troubleshooting, and more.
Our app will be a vital part of ensuring seamless operations in the field, helping technicians prepare for tasks, complete their work efficiently, and finalize their visits. Whether it's installations or troubleshooting during service visits, your work will ensure that our teams are supported every step of the way.
You will join a collaborative team focused on optimizing field operations and user experiences to make sure our teams can deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers.
Your responsibilities include:
Developing a high-quality, intuitive mobile application that meets the needs of field technicians.
Actively participating in discussions on improving field operations and app usability for technicians across different scenarios.
Writing clean, scalable code for a highly reliable mobile app.
Testing, maintaining, and improving the app's functionality, including debugging issues.
Optimizing app performance for field environments.
What you bring to the team:
Solid experience with product-driven software development and agile environments
Strong understanding of how code structures connect to real-world user needs.
Proficiency with Flutter and other frontend technologies, such as React Native.
We would also appreciate if you have experience with or knowledge of some of the following:
Familiarity with Material Design and Apple Human Interface Guidelines.
Experience in building tools for operational teams or field technicians.
Understanding of workflows in installation, service, or troubleshooting contexts.
A track record of thriving in rapid-growth environments (start-ups, scale-ups, or new projects).
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy working in our brand new office. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan subway station just a few minutes walk away.
At Aira, we champion the next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
